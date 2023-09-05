Rose Namajunas slams Manon Fiorot after being dubbed ‘too small’ after loss: “I dropped your a*s”

UFC women’s flyweight contender Rose Namajunas has responded to Manon Fiorot.

‘Thug Rose’ returned for the first time in over a year in the co-main event of UFC Paris on Saturday. There, Rose Namajunas faced the fast-rising Manon Fiorot. ‘The Beast’ entered the matchup riding a 10-fight winning streak, defeating names such as Katlyn Chookagian in that stretch.

Ultimately, the French contender extended her winning streak by unanimous decision. While Rose Namajunas was competitive early, a dislocated finger made her a one-arm fighter. That led to her defeat, but Manon Fiorot also opined post-fight that the former champion is just too small for the division.

Those comments didn’t sit well with Rose Namajunas. ‘Thug Rose’ slammed Manon Fiorot and her comments about her size in a recent Instagram livestream. There, the former champion stated that she wasn’t too small for flyweight and that she’s hoping for a potential rematch in the future.

“I gave Manon respect, I was the one who went up to her and shook her hand. Like ‘Good job, good fight, blah, blah, blah’. When she was sitting on the stool, I was standing up, walking around ready to go for two more rounds with one hand,” Rose Namajunas stated regarding her fight with Manon Fiorot. “… I did see a headline saying that she said I was too small, and I didn’t win a round. Well, I disagree with both of those things.”

She continued, “I think I dropped your a*s, so I’m definitely not too small… Definitely not too small. If anything, why were you running away from too small? Why did you originally call me out if I’m too small? So, yeah. I have no problem if she thinks she won, great, good job to you, respect. But don’t say I’m too small, because that’s not the case at all.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Rose Namajunas and Manon Fiorot fight again?