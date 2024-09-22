Takeru motivated to claim redemption win at ONE Friday Fights 81 

Takeru Segawa acknowledges that losing isn’t an option as he gears up for his much-awaited return to the ring.

The Japanese superstar reports for duty at ONE Friday Fights 81. There, he takes on Thant Zin in a flyweight kickboxing bout. This happens live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27.

Originally set to face Thai favorite Black Panther, Segawa’s plans took a turn when the local hero was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Stepping up on short notice, Thant Zin now becomes the man standing between Takeru and his pursuit of redemption.

Though the last-minute switch in opponents added an extra challenge to his preparation, “The Natural Born Crusher” remains laser-focused on the task at hand.

“This is my comeback fight and my second ONE fight, so I really want my first win in ONE. Regardless of who the opponent is, I just need to win,” he said.

At 33 years old, the former three-division K-1 World Champion has little left to prove in the world of striking.

But despite a career that boasts countless accolades, he’s hungry to solidify his legacy in ONE Championship by capturing 26 pounds of gold.

For Takeru, this fight is a crucial steppingstone in that quest.

“I joined ONE to aim for being the strongest in the world, so I really want this win. To fight at the top, I absolutely can’t lose two in a row after losing the last one,” he said.

“I need to keep showing that I’m worthy of being a ONE World Champion until I get there, so I will definitely win this next fight.”