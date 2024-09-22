Takeru motivated to claim redemption win at ONE Friday Fights 81 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2024

Takeru Segawa acknowledges that losing isn’t an option as he gears up for his much-awaited return to the ring.  

Takeru Segawa

The Japanese superstar reports for duty at ONE Friday Fights 81. There, he takes on Thant Zin in a flyweight kickboxing bout. This happens live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27. 

Originally set to face Thai favorite Black Panther, Segawa’s plans took a turn when the local hero was forced to withdraw due to injury.  

Stepping up on short notice, Thant Zin now becomes the man standing between Takeru and his pursuit of redemption. 

Though the last-minute switch in opponents added an extra challenge to his preparation, “The Natural Born Crusher” remains laser-focused on the task at hand. 

“This is my comeback fight and my second ONE fight, so I really want my first win in ONE. Regardless of who the opponent is, I just need to win,” he said. 

At 33 years old, the former three-division K-1 World Champion has little left to prove in the world of striking.  

But despite a career that boasts countless accolades, he’s hungry to solidify his legacy in ONE Championship by capturing 26 pounds of gold. 

For Takeru, this fight is a crucial steppingstone in that quest. 

“I joined ONE to aim for being the strongest in the world, so I really want this win. To fight at the top, I absolutely can’t lose two in a row after losing the last one,” he said. 

“I need to keep showing that I’m worthy of being a ONE World Champion until I get there, so I will definitely win this next fight.” 

Takeru treats next bout as must-win to face Rodtang

Takeru Segawa’s journey in ONE got off to a rocky start earlier this year. 

This past January, he suffered a defeat at the hands of Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his promotional debut.  

Originally, he was slated to face flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon in that bout, a fight many fans still eagerly await. 

That loss, however, has only fueled his resolve. 

It’s safe to say Takeru’s agenda at ONE Friday Fights 81 is to get past Thant Zin and turn his dream matchup against Rodtang into a reality. 

“There’s no next if I don’t win. That’s what I’ve always thought. I came to ONE to fight Rodtang and prove I’m the strongest in the world by beating him, so I need to win this fight to get there,” he said. 

“I need to win in a way that’s worthy of that goal.” 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

