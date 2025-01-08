Michael Bisping thinks Colby Covington would be at ‘massive disadvantage’ if he moves up to middleweight

Michael Bisping Talks Colby Covington’s Possible Move to Middleweight

Colby Covington has said that he’d rather move up to middleweight than be a “weight bully” at 155 pounds. Michael Bisping shared his opinion of “Chaos” potentially trying his hand at 185 pounds.

“If he wants to move up to 185, that’ll be a tough task because he’s not the biggest welterweight,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Remember, when he fought Joaquin Buckley, he did that on short notice and stepped on the scale at 170, no problem at all. So, he’s right. He probably could make 155. That would be the smarter thing, but going up to 185, I mean, he would be at a massive disadvantage.”

Bisping did mention that he understands Covington may view 155 pounds as a tough weight cut at this stage in his career. While Covington has developed some beef with top middleweight contender Sean Strickland, Bisping doesn’t see that fight happening in the near future.

“So, Colby Covington, I don’t he’s gonna be fighting Sean Strickland anytime soon,” Bisping said. “I mean, for example, if Strickland goes out there and beats Dricus there’s no way in hell that Colby moves up to 185 and gets an immediate title fight.”

Covington will turn 37 in February and finds himself in a two-fight skid for the first time in his pro MMA run. He has made it clear that he doesn’t plan on retiring and believes there is plenty left in the tank. Whether he sticks around at welterweight or makes the jump in weight class remains to be seen.

