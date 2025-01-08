Michael Bisping thinks Colby Covington would be at ‘massive disadvantage’ if he moves up to middleweight

By Fernando Quiles - January 8, 2025

Michael Bisping feels a move up to the middleweight division would be a tough challenge for Colby Covington.

Colby Covington

Covington recently stepped up on short notice to fight Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Tampa. Things didn’t go Covington’s way, as he struggled to find consistent success with his grappling. Buckley was able to stuff takedowns and when he did find himself on the mat, it wasn’t for long. Buckley did damage on the feet, leading to a third-round TKO finish after the Octagon-side doctor determined a cut on Covington’s eyelid was too deep for the fight to continue.

After the loss, “Chaos” is now mulling a potential move to 185 pounds.

RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON TEASES POSSIBLE MOVE TO MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION

Michael Bisping Talks Colby Covington’s Possible Move to Middleweight

Colby Covington has said that he’d rather move up to middleweight than be a “weight bully” at 155 pounds. Michael Bisping shared his opinion of “Chaos” potentially trying his hand at 185 pounds.

“If he wants to move up to 185, that’ll be a tough task because he’s not the biggest welterweight,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Remember, when he fought Joaquin Buckley, he did that on short notice and stepped on the scale at 170, no problem at all. So, he’s right. He probably could make 155. That would be the smarter thing, but going up to 185, I mean, he would be at a massive disadvantage.”

Bisping did mention that he understands Covington may view 155 pounds as a tough weight cut at this stage in his career. While Covington has developed some beef with top middleweight contender Sean Strickland, Bisping doesn’t see that fight happening in the near future.

“So, Colby Covington, I don’t he’s gonna be fighting Sean Strickland anytime soon,” Bisping said. “I mean, for example, if Strickland goes out there and beats Dricus there’s no way in hell that Colby moves up to 185 and gets an immediate title fight.”

Covington will turn 37 in February and finds himself in a two-fight skid for the first time in his pro MMA run. He has made it clear that he doesn’t plan on retiring and believes there is plenty left in the tank. Whether he sticks around at welterweight or makes the jump in weight class remains to be seen.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave a H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Sean O’Malley

Tim Welch explains why Sean O’Malley ditched social media following UFC title loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - January 8, 2025
Sean Strickland, Chris Curtis
Sean Strickland

Chris Curtis reveals repairs in friendship with Sean Strickland

Harry Kettle - January 8, 2025

UFC fighter Chris Curtis has revealed the repairs that have been made in his complicated friendship with Sean Strickland.

Henry Cejudo
Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo rips Song Yadong following UFC Seattle main event announcement

Harry Kettle - January 8, 2025

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has ripped into Song Yadong following the announcement of their UFC Seattle main event.

Alex Pereira
Chris Curtis

UFC fighter reveals cashing in 'good will' to turn down Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

A UFC fighter has revealed cashing in his good will to turn down a possible bout with two-weight champion Alex Pereira.

UFC stars Alex Pereira and Caio Borralho sparring
Caio Borralho

WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira and middleweight contender Caio Borralho trade shots in sparring

BJ Penn Staff - January 7, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is staying sharp between fights by sparring with one of the best middleweights in MMA at the moment: his fellow Brazilian, Caio Borralho.

Henry Cejudo

Dana White reveals stacked UFC Seattle card featuring Yadong-Cejudo main event

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025
Colby Covington, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Colby Covington loves the idea of facing 'weight bully' Michael Chandler next: "I just see him quitting"

Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington loves the idea of a fight against Michael Chandler.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee reveals UFC shot down offer to compete on Dana White's Contender Series: "He wasn't really interested"

Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee has opened up on his MMA comeback.

Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev
Nate Diaz

Islam Makhachev addresses near-brawl with Nate Diaz at UFC 311 press conference: "What changed now?"

Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has opened up on his near-brawl with Nate Diaz.

Cain Velasquez and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez shares prediction for potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall title fight

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has shared his prediction for a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.