Sean O’Malley’s coach explains how Max Holloway can beat Ilia Topuria at UFC 308

By Fernando Quiles - September 10, 2024

The coach of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley thinks Max Holloway has a solid chance of dethroning Ilia Topuria.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway

Holloway is set to challenge Topuria for the UFC Featherweight Championship at UFC 308 on October 26th. Topuria is a betting favorite going into the title fight. Still, fans haven’t forgotten about the spectacular last-minute KO that “Blessed” scored over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Tim Welch has now weighed in on the matchup. He has expressed his belief that Holloway can pull off the win.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA WARNS ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI AGAINST ACCEPTING BACKUP ROLE AT UFC 308: “HE WANTS TO GET KNOCKED OUT EVERY YEAR”

Tim Welch Wouldn’t be Surprised if Max Holloway Beats Ilia Topuria

During an episode of “Red Hawk Recap,” Tim Welch said that he respects the skills of Ilia Topuria. With that said, he isn’t ruling out a possible upset win for Max Holloway (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“I mean, he’s pretty flat-footed, and he’s pretty stationary, and he is not the tallest guy. I would be zero percent surprised if Max Holloway came out, found his range, got started first, made Topuria miss a lot, and Max got it done.”

Welch also hasn’t been shy in his opinion that Sean O’Malley can defeat Topuria if the two ever share the Octagon.

“I just think it’s a – people are like, ‘You f*cking idiot.’ I’m like, ‘It’s a winnable fight,’” Welch said of Topuria. “I just truly do believe it is.”

For now, Welch will need to stay focused on cornering O’Malley for his title defense against Merab Dvalishvili scheduled for UFC 306 on September 14th. What’s in the cards for O’Malley should he move past Merab could be interesting. The “Suga” show has expressed interest in mega fights with the likes of Topuria and even a boxing match with Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

The latter certainly seems far-fetched, but never say never.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Max Holloway Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson wants UFC Hall of Fame induction after retirement

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024
Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo shares Sean O’Malley’s “weakness” as noted by three different training partners: “Am I a snitch?”

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024

Henry Cejudo has shared what he considers to be Sean O’Malley’s big ‘weakness’ from apparent training partners.

Vanessa Demopoulos
UFC

Vanessa Demopoulos plans to appeal UFC Vegas 97 loss to Jaqueline Amorim

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024

Vanessa Demopoulos has revealed her plan to appeal her recent defeat against Jaqueline Amorim at UFC Vegas 97.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan
Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Islam Makhachev 2 will reportedly take place “early next year”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan vs Islam Makhachev 2 is reportedly set to take place early next year for the UFC world title.

Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns
Sean Brady

What's next for Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns after UFC Vegas 97?

Cole Shelton - September 9, 2024

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for UFC Vegas 97 which saw a welterweight bout headlining the card.

Daniel Cormier, Demetrious Johnson

Daniel Cormier explains the "truest" part of Demetrious Johnson's MMA legacy

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

VIDEO | Sean O'Malley walks off Henry Cejudo's podcast after 30 seconds: "You're welcome!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley used part of his pre-UFC 306 media availability to troll Henry Cejudo on his podcast.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya's coach weighs in on former champ's UFC title window

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

One of Israel Adesanya’s coaches has addressed the former champion’s current title window following his loss to Dricus du Plessis.

Cain Velasquez
UFC

Cain Velasquez's sentencing date set in attempted murder trial

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

The attempted murder trial of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is nearing its conclusion in California.

Ciryl Gane, Rudy Gobert
UFC

WATCH | Ciryl Gane spars with NBA star Rudy Gobert ahead of UFC 308 return

Josh Evanoff - September 9, 2024

Heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane has trained with NBA star Rudy Gobert ahead of his UFC return.