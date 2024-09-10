Chatri Sityodtong teases Rodtang vs. Superlek II on U.S. soil 

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has his eyes set on the perfect location for one of the most highly anticipated rematches in Muay Thai history — the United States.

The head honcho believes the American fans would absolutely love to see Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 go at it for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship.

“It is possible that we will do Rodtang vs. Superlek II in the U.S. It’s very possible. I haven’t thought about it, but is it a possibility? Yes. That fight is a huge fight, a global fight,” he told the media during the post-ONE 168: Denver press conference last Friday, September 6.

The pair first clashed in a thrilling non-title catchweight bout that took place last year. The fight lived up to the hype, with both men delivering an instant classic.

After three grueling rounds, Superlek emerged victorious by a razor-thin decision.

The closeness of their initial clash has led to growing calls for a do-over. This seems inevitable given the history between the two.

Despite both being Thai superstars, Sityodtong is confident the second encounter would resonate deeply with the U.S. audience.

Rodtang, in particular, has already gained a significant following in the States. He scored a second-round knockout of Edgar Tabares in the promotion’s North American debut in May 2023.

Meanwhile, Superlek’s stock rose significantly in the American market following his latest performance at ONE 168: Denver.

In a stunning display of power, the reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion knocked out Jonathan Haggerty in just 49 seconds to add the bantamweight Muay Thai crown to his collection.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s two Thais. These are pound-for-pound two of the best strikers on the planet. People want to watch that. It doesn’t matter what country you’re from,” Chatri said. “They want to see the beauty and the artistry, and the technique, and the pinnacle of striking arts.”