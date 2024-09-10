Chatri Sityodtong teases Rodtang vs. Superlek II on U.S. soil 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has his eyes set on the perfect location for one of the most highly anticipated rematches in Muay Thai history — the United States.  

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

The head honcho believes the American fans would absolutely love to see Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 go at it for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship. 

“It is possible that we will do Rodtang vs. Superlek II in the U.S. It’s very possible. I haven’t thought about it, but is it a possibility? Yes. That fight is a huge fight, a global fight,” he told the media during the post-ONE 168: Denver press conference last Friday, September 6. 

The pair first clashed in a thrilling non-title catchweight bout that took place last year. The fight lived up to the hype, with both men delivering an instant classic.  

After three grueling rounds, Superlek emerged victorious by a razor-thin decision. 

The closeness of their initial clash has led to growing calls for a do-over. This seems inevitable given the history between the two. 

Despite both being Thai superstars, Sityodtong is confident the second encounter would resonate deeply with the U.S. audience. 

Rodtang, in particular, has already gained a significant following in the States. He scored a second-round knockout of Edgar Tabares in the promotion’s North American debut in May 2023. 

Meanwhile, Superlek’s stock rose significantly in the American market following his latest performance at ONE 168: Denver. 

In a stunning display of power, the reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion knocked out Jonathan Haggerty in just 49 seconds to add the bantamweight Muay Thai crown to his collection. 

“It doesn’t matter if it’s two Thais. These are pound-for-pound two of the best strikers on the planet. People want to watch that. It doesn’t matter what country you’re from,” Chatri said. “They want to see the beauty and the artistry, and the technique, and the pinnacle of striking arts.” 

Rodtang reports for duty at ONE 169: Atlanta

While excitement is brewing for the rematch, fans will have to be patient.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is scheduled to defend his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title against #3-ranked contender Jacob Smith at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.  

Should Rodtang keep his grip on the throne, the prospect of a second date with Superlek Kiatmoo9 becomes even more tantalizing. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Chatri Sityodtong ONE Championship

Related

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson says Adriano Moraes vs. Danny Kingad should be for vacant belt

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024
Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

ONE releases statement on controversial move to strip Mikey Musumeci after weight miss

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong defended his promotion’s decision to strip Mikey Musumeci of his flyweight grappling title.

Superlek Kiatmoo9
ONE Championship

ONE 168 Bonus Report: Six athletes receive extra $50K

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Seksan Or Kwanmuang stole the spotlight with stunning performances at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6, and both received a bonus for doing so.   

Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson inducted into ONE Hall of Fame

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2024

Demetrious Johnson officially brought the curtains down on his illustrious MMA run at ONE 168: Denver.  

Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

VIDEO | Demetrious Johnson announces his retirement at ONE 168

Curtis Calhoun - September 6, 2024

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson announced his retirement from the sport at ONE 168 on Friday in Denver.

Mikey Musumeci

ONE shifts Mikey Musumeci vs. Bebeto Oliveira to openweight contest at ONE 168: Denver 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2024
Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Breaking: Mikey Musumeci gets new opponent at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 5, 2024

Fans can finally heave a sigh of relief as Mikey Musumeci will still compete at ONE 168: Denver as scheduled. 

Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Seksan expects all-out war against Liam Harrison at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 5, 2024

Seksan Or Kwanmuang has acknowledged that his upcoming encounter with Liam Harrison could be a brutal affair.  

Nico Cornejo
ONE Championship

Nico Cornejo unfazed by Adrian Lee’s hype: “Don’t mess with wrestlers from Colorado” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 4, 2024

Nico Cornejo looks to derail the hype surrounding one of MMA’s most promising young stars.  

John-Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker revs up anticipation for Muay Thai debut: “I always look for the knockout” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

John Lineker guarantees to bring the same brand of excitement he’s known for to his Muay Thai debut.  