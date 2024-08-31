Ilia Topuria warns Alexander Volkanovski against accepting backup role at UFC 308: “He wants to get knocked out every year”

By Chris Taylor - August 31, 2024

Ilia Topuria has cautioned Alexander Volkanovski against accepting a backup role for upcoming title fight at UFC 308.

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria

Topuria (15-0 MMA) is set to defend his featherweight title for the first time against former division champion Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) this coming October in Abu Dhabi.

‘El Matador’ had of course captured the promotion’s coveted featherweight title this past February at UFC 298 when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in the second round (see that here).

Ilia Topuria, Alex Volkanovski, UFC 298, UFC, Results

It was during a recent Q&A earlier this month in Australia that Volkanovski expressed his desire to be in attendance at UFC 308 and possibly serve as the backup fighter for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

“I reckon I’ll be there, you know what I mean?” Volkanovski said h/t MMAJunkie). “I’m usually hanging around and pestering my managers and the matchmakers. I’m always hanging around. You can’t get rid of me. I’ll be there.”

Those comments were not well received by Topuria, as the Spaniard strongly believes Volkanovski needs to take some time off to rest.

“Listen, I don’t know (if that’s a good idea),” Topuria said. “He wants to get knocked out every year. Twice, maybe someone has to give him good advice. He needs some rest. I’m telling you, he needs some rest. His head at least.”

Although Ilia Topuria believes ‘The Great’ should take a break, he won’t shy away from a rematch if something should happen to Max Holloway:

“My business and my job is to fight, no matter who is in front of me,” Topuria said. “I’m the world champion. I had my preferences before that I wanted to fight people who was next to me in the rankings, to get my chance to fight for the title as soon as possible. But now, when I’m the world champion, I don’t care. Give me a name. Give me a place. I’m going to give you a masterpiece of mixed martial arts.”

Do you agree with Ilia Topuria that Alexander Volkanovski should avoid accepting a backup role for UFC 308?

Related

Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad claps back at Shavkat Rakhmonov over recent comments, pitches a No. 1 contender fight

Curtis Calhoun - August 30, 2024
Jake Paul, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jake Paul believes Jon Jones should demand $25 million to fight Tom Aspinall: "Jon Jones doesn't dodge anyone"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

Jake Paul has some advice for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on navigating negotiations with Tom Aspinall.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov reveals Belal Muhammad rejected short-notice UFC 307 fight: "He wasn't ready"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

According to Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad rejected a fight against him.

Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

Jon Jones praises Dana White after UFC President defends Stipe Miocic fight: "Real recognize real"

Josh Evanoff - August 30, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a lot of respect for his boss Dana White.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler details mental dilemma surrounding Conor McGregor fight: "Inner voice doesn't think I deserve this"

Curtis Calhoun - August 30, 2024

The impact on Michael Chandler’s long wait for Conor McGregor has impacted the UFC star more than most realize.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland pokes fun at Jon Jones and Bryce Mitchell: "We are all equals ... but"

Fernando Quiles - August 30, 2024
Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 83, UFC
UFC

Khalil Rountree granted clearance from NSAC to challenge Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - August 30, 2024

Khalil Rountree has gained clearance to challenge Alex Pereira for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Aljamain Sterling wonders if Max Holloway can fatigue Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2024

Aljamain Sterling believes Max Holloway’s key to potentially beating Ilia Topuria could stem from trying to fatigue the champion.

Francis Ngannou
Randy Couture

Randy Couture explains why UFC won't allow Francis Ngannou crossover fights

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2024

UFC legend Randy Couture has explained why he doesn’t believe the promotion will allow Francis Ngannou to take part in crossover fights.

Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Chael Sonnen explains how Kamaru Usman could receive UFC world title shot

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained how Kamaru Usman could end up with another UFC championship opportunity.