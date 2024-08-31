Ilia Topuria warns Alexander Volkanovski against accepting backup role at UFC 308: “He wants to get knocked out every year”

Ilia Topuria has cautioned Alexander Volkanovski against accepting a backup role for upcoming title fight at UFC 308.

Topuria (15-0 MMA) is set to defend his featherweight title for the first time against former division champion Max Holloway (26-7 MMA) this coming October in Abu Dhabi.

‘El Matador’ had of course captured the promotion’s coveted featherweight title this past February at UFC 298 when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in the second round (see that here).

It was during a recent Q&A earlier this month in Australia that Volkanovski expressed his desire to be in attendance at UFC 308 and possibly serve as the backup fighter for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

“I reckon I’ll be there, you know what I mean?” Volkanovski said h/t MMAJunkie). “I’m usually hanging around and pestering my managers and the matchmakers. I’m always hanging around. You can’t get rid of me. I’ll be there.”

Those comments were not well received by Topuria, as the Spaniard strongly believes Volkanovski needs to take some time off to rest.

“Listen, I don’t know (if that’s a good idea),” Topuria said. “He wants to get knocked out every year. Twice, maybe someone has to give him good advice. He needs some rest. I’m telling you, he needs some rest. His head at least.”

Although Ilia Topuria believes ‘The Great’ should take a break, he won’t shy away from a rematch if something should happen to Max Holloway:

“My business and my job is to fight, no matter who is in front of me,” Topuria said. “I’m the world champion. I had my preferences before that I wanted to fight people who was next to me in the rankings, to get my chance to fight for the title as soon as possible. But now, when I’m the world champion, I don’t care. Give me a name. Give me a place. I’m going to give you a masterpiece of mixed martial arts.”

Do you agree with Ilia Topuria that Alexander Volkanovski should avoid accepting a backup role for UFC 308?