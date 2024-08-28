Sean O’Malley would “love” to KO Floyd Mayweather in boxing match: “That would be crazy”

By Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2024

UFC Bantamweight Champion, Sean O’Malley, would “love” the chance to shut the lights off Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match.

Sean O’Malley Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather has been having some fun in the boxing ring even though the days of his pro fighting career are long gone. “Money” has taken part in a slew of exhibition bouts. More recently, he went one-on-one with John Gotti III in a rematch. While the two didn’t brawl post-fight this time, there was a whacky moment early when Floyd had the referee replaced mid-fight due to erroneous foul calls and slow timing.

Ultimately, Mayweather easily outpaced Gotti III. O’Malley saw bits of the fight and he wants a chance to share the ring with “Money.”

RELATED: FLOYD MAYWEATHER DOMINATES JOHN GOTTI III IN CHAOTIC REMATCH (HIGHLIGHTS)

Sean O’Malley Wants to KO Floyd Mayweather in Exhibition Boxing Match

Sean O’Malley took to the “TimboSugarShow” to express his desire to go one-on-one with Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring (h/t MMAJunkie).

“The first couple of highlights I watched from like, Round 1 and 3, Floyd was piecing him up, looking good as f*ck,” O’Malley said on his “TimboSugarShow” podcast. “Like pull 2’s, like it was f*cking pretty sick. Me vs Floyd? I would love that. That would be crazy. Just get him right at the end, f*cking put him out, put him in. Exhibition sh*t? One hundred percent.”

This may not come as a surprise to fight fans given that O’Malley has said he’d like to put on the boxing gloves and fight top boxers such as Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Fight fans have seen this story play out before with the elite boxers usually getting the better of elite MMA fighters under Queensberry rules.

O’Malley believes he has the striking needed to stand above the rest who have tried, however. Whether or not he’ll ever get the opportunity to prove it remains to be seen.

Boxing News Floyd Mayweather Sean O'Malley UFC

