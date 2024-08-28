Tony Ferguson rips apart Khabib Nurmagomedov for ‘Lucky punch’ comment: “Ya fat f***!”
Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson didn’t take long to notice Khabib Nurmagomedov’s declaration about the lone way he feels he’d lose to him.
Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were scheduled to fight several times during their legendary careers. But, the dream lightweight matchup never came to fruition, for reasons ranging from last-second injuries to travel issues.
Any hopes of another attempted booking were squashed when Nurmagomedov retired from fighting in 2020. He cited the loss of his father as a significant reason for his retirement.
During a recent interview, Nurmagomedov was asked how Ferguson could’ve ended his undefeated UFC run. He claimed that Ferguson would need a ‘lucky punch’ to dethrone him.
Ferguson, to no surprise, didn’t take kindly to that remark.
Tony Ferguson reignites feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov
In a recent Instagram comment, Ferguson responded to Nurmagomedov.
“‘Lucky Punch’ now, was going to leave you alone, but ewe, just couldn’t help it,” Ferguson commented. “Ya [fat f***]. What a f***** p****, coward like chicken keep hiding Khabieber 29-1. ItsOnLikeDonkeyKongBiotch. Until further notice, let ol’e fathead know what time it is crew.”
Ferguson hasn’t won a UFC fight since a doctor’s stoppage victory over Donald Cerrone in 2019. Since then, he’s lost eight consecutive fights, most recently against Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi.
The final time that Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov was booked was in 2020 before COVID-19 canceled UFC 249’s original event date. The UFC attempted to re-book the fight in front of an empty arena, but Nurmagomedov wasn’t permitted to leave Dagestan due to the pandemic.
Nurmagomedov entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022 alongside longtime teammate Daniel Cormier. He’s shut down any hopes of a potential comeback in recent years.
As of this writing, Ferguson remains on the UFC roster despite his lengthy skid. In the meantime, he’s reigniting a years-old feud with Nurmagomedov.
Topics:Khabib Nurmagomedov Tony Ferguson UFC