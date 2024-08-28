Tony Ferguson rips apart Khabib Nurmagomedov for ‘Lucky punch’ comment: “Ya fat f***!”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson didn’t take long to notice Khabib Nurmagomedov’s declaration about the lone way he feels he’d lose to him.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were scheduled to fight several times during their legendary careers. But, the dream lightweight matchup never came to fruition, for reasons ranging from last-second injuries to travel issues.

Any hopes of another attempted booking were squashed when Nurmagomedov retired from fighting in 2020. He cited the loss of his father as a significant reason for his retirement.

During a recent interview, Nurmagomedov was asked how Ferguson could’ve ended his undefeated UFC run. He claimed that Ferguson would need a ‘lucky punch’ to dethrone him.

Ferguson, to no surprise, didn’t take kindly to that remark.