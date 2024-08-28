Larissa Pacheco anticipates excuses after Cris Cyborg bout at PFL Super Fight: “I don’t owe anyone anything”

Larissa Pacheco can already hear the excuses if she defeats Cris Cyborg on the October 10th PFL Super Fight card. Pacheco and Cyborg are set to collide on the same night that former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou makes his PFL debut. “The Predator” will headline against Renan Ferreira in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Some hardcore fans are looking forward to Pacheco vs. Cyborg even more given that Larissa is the only fighter to hand Kayla Harrison a loss in her pro MMA career. While Pacheco expects to notch another career-defining victory, she believes people will make excuses if she defeats Cyborg. RELATED: CRIS CYBORG ANNOUNCES PFL DEBUT AGAINST LARISSA PACHECO IS FINALLY SET: “IT’S HAPPENING!”

Larissa Pacheco Expects Excuses After Cris Cyborg Fight

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Larissa Pacheco said that excuses are to be expected if her plan to unseat Cris Cyborg comes to fruition.

“I think this [Cyborg fight] gives a gigantic push to my career,” Pacheco told MMA Fighting. “Beating her, when I beat her, they’ll still say, ‘Oh, it’s easy now, Larissa is nine years younger than Cris.’ They’ll always have excuses for my wins. But I couldn’t care less. What matters is to go there and win and prove it to myself. I have nothing to prove to anyone else. No one pays my bills and I don’t owe anyone anything.”

Cyborg hasn’t lost a fight since being stopped by Amanda Nunes in shocking fashion back in late 2018. She has been riding a seven-fight winning streak since, only going the distance twice in that span.

Pacheco is on quite a roll herself, winning her last 10 fights. Like Cyborg, Pacheco has had an impressing finishing rate throughout her streak, only hearing the judges’ score totals three times.

Something has got to give on October 10th, and BJPenn.com will be here providing coverage.