REPORT | Khamzat Chimaev withdraws from UFC Saudi Arabia main event vs. Robert Whittaker

By Curtis Calhoun - June 13, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has reportedly pulled out of his scheduled five-rounder with Robert Whittaker in Saudi Arabia.

Khamzat Chimaev

An exact reason for Chimaev’s reported withdrawal hasn’t been reported as of this writing. Australian MMA insider Benny P was among the first to report the news of Chimaev’s withdrawal.

If Chimaev has indeed withdrawn, as reported, it’s his latest in a series of inactivity issues in recent years for the undefeated star. Injuries, a severe case of COVID-19, and a botched weight cut at UFC 279 have brought Chimaev’s initial rise to a screeching halt.

It’s uncertain if Whittaker will remain on the UFC Saudi Arabia card on June 22, or if the promotion will remove him from the card entirely. UFC middleweight contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Ikram Aliskerov are among the reported options for a short-notice fill-in.

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa also threw his name in the hat in a recent tweet after the Chimaev news broke.

Ikram Aliskerov among reported Khamzat Chimaev fill-ins

Chimaev hasn’t fought since a win over former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. It was a short-notice booking after his originally scheduled opponent, Costa, withdrew just days before the fight.

Chimaev is 2-0 in his UFC middleweight tenure with wins over Usman and Gerald Meerschaert. He’s also earned welterweight wins over the likes of Kevin Holland, Gilbert Burns, and Li Jingliang.

Chimaev’s withdrawal is the latest headline in a bizarre June for the UFC. In recent days, the UFC 303 main event has been reported as in jeopardy, and it’s uncertain if Conor McGregor will return on June 29.

Whittaker is fresh off a win over Costa at UFC 298 earlier this year. Before that, he lost by TKO to current UFC middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290.

We’ll continue to update on Chimaev’s status, UFC Saudi Arabia, and a potential replacement opponent for Whittaker as details surface.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker UFC

