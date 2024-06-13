REPORT | Khamzat Chimaev withdraws from UFC Saudi Arabia main event vs. Robert Whittaker

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has reportedly pulled out of his scheduled five-rounder with Robert Whittaker in Saudi Arabia.

An exact reason for Chimaev’s reported withdrawal hasn’t been reported as of this writing. Australian MMA insider Benny P was among the first to report the news of Chimaev’s withdrawal.

If Chimaev has indeed withdrawn, as reported, it’s his latest in a series of inactivity issues in recent years for the undefeated star. Injuries, a severe case of COVID-19, and a botched weight cut at UFC 279 have brought Chimaev’s initial rise to a screeching halt.

It’s uncertain if Whittaker will remain on the UFC Saudi Arabia card on June 22, or if the promotion will remove him from the card entirely. UFC middleweight contenders Nassourdine Imavov and Ikram Aliskerov are among the reported options for a short-notice fill-in.

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa also threw his name in the hat in a recent tweet after the Chimaev news broke.