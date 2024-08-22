Sean O’Malley sends a message to Umar Nurmagomedov after Merab Dvalishvili suffers cut: “Wax that unibrow”
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is already preparing for the off chance that he’ll face Umar Nurmagomedov and not Merab Dvalishvili next month.
O’Malley and Dvalishvili will headline UFC 306 next month at the Las Vegas Sphere. This will be O’Malley’s second career UFC title defense after a dominant performance against Marlon Vera at UFC 299.
Dvalishvili earned the title shot following a long winning streak, including recent wins over former UFC titleholders. His most recent victory at UFC 298 secured his spot as the division’s No. 1 contender.
Dvalishvili gave fight fans a scare earlier this week when he shared a nasty cut on his face on social media. The cut began speculation over whether or not Dvalishvili is nearing a pull-out from the event and if the UFC would need to seek a replacement.
But, Dvalishvili quelled fears in a follow-up statement, although UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t happy with how the bantamweight leaked the injury.
In the meantime, while Dvalishvili appears on track to fight at UFC 306, O’Malley wants Nurmagomedov to be prepared for a last-second call.
Sean O’Malley pushes Umar Nurmagomedov to be ready for UFC 306 fill
In a recent tweet, O’Malley encouraged Nurmagomedov to stand by.
Umnar wax that unibrow just in case merat pulls out.
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 21, 2024
“Umnar wax that unibrow just in case merat pulls out,” O’Malley tweeted Wednesday.
Nurmagomedov will likely face the O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili winner after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi earlier this month. He’s unbeaten in his professional career with wins over the likes of Bekzat Almakhan and Raoni Barcelos.
Dvalishvili earned the UFC title shot after recent wins over Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo. He hasn’t lost a fight since 2018.
As of this writing, O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili remains intact, but Nurmagomedov is waiting in the wings for the winner. But, he could potentially get his desired title shot sooner than he originally planned.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC Umar Nurmagomedov