Daniel Cormier applauds Tom Aspinall’s approach to recent Jon Jones banter: “It was easy to ignore him”

Daniel Cormier believes Tom Aspinall’s more aggressive approach to his banter with Jon Jones is smart.

Jones is expected to face former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in his first heavyweight title defense in November. Jones, who won the then-vacant heavyweight belt at UFC 285, has remained insistent on facing Miocic over Aspinall next.

In the meantime, Aspinall defended his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes last month, earning a quick finish. He intends to await the Jones vs. Miocic winner if the UFC remains transfixed in moving in that direction next.

After defending the interim title, Aspinall has taken a more vocal approach to jabbing Jones on social media. He encouraged Jones to “hand him the belt on the way out” if he intended to retire after the Miocic fight.

Cormier thinks Aspinall is doing all the right things in attempting to change Jones’s mind on a potential fight.