Daniel Cormier applauds Tom Aspinall’s approach to recent Jon Jones banter: “It was easy to ignore him”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 21, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes Tom Aspinall’s more aggressive approach to his banter with Jon Jones is smart.

Daniel Cormier, Tom Aspinall

Jones is expected to face former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in his first heavyweight title defense in November. Jones, who won the then-vacant heavyweight belt at UFC 285, has remained insistent on facing Miocic over Aspinall next.

In the meantime, Aspinall defended his interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes last month, earning a quick finish. He intends to await the Jones vs. Miocic winner if the UFC remains transfixed in moving in that direction next.

After defending the interim title, Aspinall has taken a more vocal approach to jabbing Jones on social media. He encouraged Jones to “hand him the belt on the way out” if he intended to retire after the Miocic fight.

Cormier thinks Aspinall is doing all the right things in attempting to change Jones’s mind on a potential fight.

Daniel Cormier explains why Tom Aspinall is winning banter with Jon Jones

During a recent episode of Funky and The Champ, Cormier praised Aspinall for his increasing jabs towards Jones.

“He’s getting more aggressive now as time goes on,” Cormier said. “The fact that he’s not being as respectful as he was before is a massive win for Tom Aspinall. Because before, it was easy to ignore him…

“I believe those guys should fight. But Jon seems, and I don’t know if he’s trolling, he really could be trolling. Because I don’t know Jon Jones to be openly saying ‘I’m just not fighting that guy’. That doesn’t seem to be his personality,” Cormier continued. “[Tom] could flat-out say ‘This man is afraid to fight me’, and people would draw to that like nothing you’ve seen before. And when he says that, openly say ‘I’ll be the backup fighter’.”

Jones and Cormier have plenty of tense history between them, stemming from their two clashes in the UFC light heavyweight division.

Aspinall has won three consecutive fights since an injury stoppage loss to Blaydes in 2022. He earned the interim heavyweight title by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis

Robert Whittaker claims he now knows what he "needs to do to beat" Dricus Du Plessis after UFC 305

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2024
Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey re-ignites feud with Cris Cyborg over attempt to save women's MMA: "Cheating a*s b*tch"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2024

It appears that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is again at odds with Cris Cyborg.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria confirms the BMF title won’t be up for grabs in fight with Max Holloway at UFC 308: “There’s no way I’m not going to knock him out”

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria plans on knocking out Max Holloway in October, ‘BMF’ title or not.

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones rejects notion that Stipe Miocic is "washed up" ahead of UFC return: "Despite what some of the casuals think"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has continued to defend his matchup with Stipe Miocic.

Donald Trump, Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Donald Trump praises 'warrior' Dustin Poirier for performance against Islam Makhachev: "He didn't lose that fight"

Josh Evanoff - August 21, 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has nothing but praise for UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier.

Michael Bisping, Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili

Michael Bisping sides with Dana White over reaction to Merab Dvalishvili's leaked cut

Curtis Calhoun - August 21, 2024
Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland feels he'll never win a close UFC fight: "You can't judge me and say you're not biased"

Curtis Calhoun - August 21, 2024

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland doesn’t see himself winning a closely-contested fight due to his colorful personality and demeanor outside of the Octagon.

Roberto Soldic
ONE Championship

Meet Roberto Soldic: The man who Dricus du Plessis doesn't want you to know about 

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2024

Dricus du Plessis made waves after going on a 9-fight undefeated run that culminated with him defending his UFC Middleweight World Title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 this past weekend.  

Sean Strickland, Alex Pereira
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reacts to Alex Pereira's potential return to middleweight: "He looked like death..."

Curtis Calhoun - August 21, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland reacted to Alex Pereira’s recent tease that he might return to the division after watching UFC 305.

Dana White, UFC 303
Israel Adesanya

Dana White takes blame for UFC editing out Francis Ngannou mentions, apologized to Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - August 21, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has apologized to Israel Adesanya and taken the blame for the editing error on UFC Countdown which removed a reference to Francis Ngannou.