Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley clash after Merab suffers cut weeks before UFC 306

By Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley have clashed on social media after the former revealed a nasty cut he suffered.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

In just a few short weeks, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Sphere in Las Vegas. It will serve as the first major sporting event to take place in the venue, as Noche UFC returns once again. We’re set to see a parade of fascinating fights from top to bottom, but of course, the main headline attraction will be Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili.

RELATED: Dana White blasts Merab Dvalishvili for revealing pre-UFC 306 cut: “Our guys are so dumb!”

These two bantamweight will clash with the UFC world title on the line. O’Malley is the reigning champion, whereas Dvalishvili has spent a long time working to earn his shot at the belt.

In the last few days, we’ve seen a potential spanner thrown into the works with Dvalishvili revealing a cut he suffered in training. As you can imagine, ‘Suga’ had some thoughts on this.

O’Malley and Dvalishvili lock horns

O’Malley: “This little f***in rat better not pull out I swear to god.”

Dvalishvili: “Calm down – it’s all good – just a little training injury. Never pulled out of a fight – and never will! I’m coming for you O’Malley – stronger than ever. Vamos!”

The good news is that it doesn’t appear to be serious enough for the fight to be in jeopardy. With that being said, Sean certainly has a target to aim for now. Dvalishvili is as tough as they come and he’ll be ready to put it all on the line in Las Vegas – but he’s taking on an absolute sharpshooter.

What do you believe will happen when the cage door shuts behind Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili? Will the cut play a role in the outcome of the bout? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White blasts Merab Dvalishvili for revealing pre-UFC 306 cut: "Our guys are so dumb!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

VIDEO | Merab Dvalishvili suffers nasty face cut just weeks before UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

The UFC 306 main event could potentially be in jeopardy after Merab Dvalishvili suffered a severe facial laceration just weeks before the event.

Dricus du Plessis
UFC

Dricus du Plessis betting odds vs. four different UFC title challengers revealed

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

Four different possibilities for Dricus du Plessis’s next UFC title defense present different odds for the South African champion.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall laughs off Jon Jones' latest comment about him: "Make sure you pass me the belt on the way out"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has responded to Jon Jones.

Casey Kenney
UFC

UFC fighter Casey Kenney reportedly arrested on kidnapping and assault charges

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2024

UFC bantamweight Casey Kenney has reportedly been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges in his home state of Arizona.

Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot breaks silence after UFC 305 loss to Dan Hooker: "It's easy to slip"

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024
Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira interested in facing former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski next: "Why not?"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is interested in facing Alexander Volkanovski next.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones teases move to submission grappling after attending ADCC 2024: "What an amazing event"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is interested in making a move to the mats.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya was never a good fighter: "You had a close fight against Kelvin Gastelum"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya was never that good.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones sends subtle jab to Tom Aspinall: "I’m focusing on goat things"

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a subtle jab at Tom Aspinall.