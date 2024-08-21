Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley clash after Merab suffers cut weeks before UFC 306

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley have clashed on social media after the former revealed a nasty cut he suffered.

In just a few short weeks, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Sphere in Las Vegas. It will serve as the first major sporting event to take place in the venue, as Noche UFC returns once again. We’re set to see a parade of fascinating fights from top to bottom, but of course, the main headline attraction will be Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili.

RELATED: Dana White blasts Merab Dvalishvili for revealing pre-UFC 306 cut: “Our guys are so dumb!”

These two bantamweight will clash with the UFC world title on the line. O’Malley is the reigning champion, whereas Dvalishvili has spent a long time working to earn his shot at the belt.

In the last few days, we’ve seen a potential spanner thrown into the works with Dvalishvili revealing a cut he suffered in training. As you can imagine, ‘Suga’ had some thoughts on this.