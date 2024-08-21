Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley clash after Merab suffers cut weeks before UFC 306
Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley have clashed on social media after the former revealed a nasty cut he suffered.
In just a few short weeks, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Sphere in Las Vegas. It will serve as the first major sporting event to take place in the venue, as Noche UFC returns once again. We’re set to see a parade of fascinating fights from top to bottom, but of course, the main headline attraction will be Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili.
RELATED: Dana White blasts Merab Dvalishvili for revealing pre-UFC 306 cut: “Our guys are so dumb!”
These two bantamweight will clash with the UFC world title on the line. O’Malley is the reigning champion, whereas Dvalishvili has spent a long time working to earn his shot at the belt.
In the last few days, we’ve seen a potential spanner thrown into the works with Dvalishvili revealing a cut he suffered in training. As you can imagine, ‘Suga’ had some thoughts on this.
— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) August 21, 2024
O’Malley and Dvalishvili lock horns
O’Malley: “This little f***in rat better not pull out I swear to god.”
Dvalishvili: “Calm down – it’s all good – just a little training injury. Never pulled out of a fight – and never will! I’m coming for you O’Malley – stronger than ever. Vamos!”
The good news is that it doesn’t appear to be serious enough for the fight to be in jeopardy. With that being said, Sean certainly has a target to aim for now. Dvalishvili is as tough as they come and he’ll be ready to put it all on the line in Las Vegas – but he’s taking on an absolute sharpshooter.
What do you believe will happen when the cage door shuts behind Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili? Will the cut play a role in the outcome of the bout? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC