REPORT | Casey Kenney released by the UFC after domestic violence arrest

The UFC has reportedly parted ways with bantamweight Casey Kenney after the fighter was arrested for alleged domestic violence and kidnapping.

The news of Kenney’s release was first reported on X account UFC Roster Tracker and later confirmed with promotional officials by MMA Fighting.

Phoenix Police arrested Kenney on August 16th on kidnapping, and two assault charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident. The alleged altercation happened last month and was shared on Instagram by the victim’s mother.

According to police, Kenney was accused of headbutting, biting, striking, slapping, and choking a female at his residence. After the victim attempted to escape the residence, Kenney allegedly physically stopped her from leaving and threatened to shoot her mother in the head.

Kenney was released from custody shortly after his detainment, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 26th. Phoenix Police is scheduled to host a status conference on Kenney’s case on Thursday.