REPORT | Casey Kenney released by the UFC after domestic violence arrest
The UFC has reportedly parted ways with bantamweight Casey Kenney after the fighter was arrested for alleged domestic violence and kidnapping.
The news of Kenney’s release was first reported on X account UFC Roster Tracker and later confirmed with promotional officials by MMA Fighting.
Phoenix Police arrested Kenney on August 16th on kidnapping, and two assault charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident. The alleged altercation happened last month and was shared on Instagram by the victim’s mother.
According to police, Kenney was accused of headbutting, biting, striking, slapping, and choking a female at his residence. After the victim attempted to escape the residence, Kenney allegedly physically stopped her from leaving and threatened to shoot her mother in the head.
Kenney was released from custody shortly after his detainment, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 26th. Phoenix Police is scheduled to host a status conference on Kenney’s case on Thursday.
Casey Kenney released after domestic violence arrest
❌ Fighter removed: Casey Kenney
— UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) August 21, 2024
Kenney doesn’t have a previous criminal record and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Kenney hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Song Yadong at UFC 265. He’s suffered back-to-back losses in the cage, including a split decision defeat to former titleholder Dominick Cruz at UFC 259.
Kenney made his UFC debut in 2019 after winning the interim LFA bantamweight championship at LFA 62. Before making his way to the UFC Octagon, Kenney had a successful run in LFA, earning a win over current flyweight contender Brandon Royval.
Kenney won his first two UFC fights before a loss to Merab Dvalishvili in Feb. 2020. He then bounced back in the promotion with wins over Nathaniel Wood, Alatenheili, and Louis Smolka.
As of this writing, Kenney nor his management have issued a statement on his reported release. We’ll continue to update you on this developing story as details surface.