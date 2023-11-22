Sean O’Malley says it would be “such a disappointment” if Conor McGregor doesn’t headline UFC 300

By Susan Cox - November 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley is saying it would be ‘such a disappointment’ if Conor McGregor doesn’t headline at UFC 300.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is fast approaching a historic milestone – its 300th pay-per-view card.

UFC 300 will take place in late March or early April. The actual date, time, location and lineup has yet to be announced by the promotion.

It was on ‘The Timbo Sugar Show’, that MMA reporter Ariel Helwani spoke with Sean O’Malley and shared an update on the Conor McGregor situation.

“I’ve heard since that maybe plans are changing.”

To which ‘Suga’ stated:

“It would be such a disappointment, UFC 300. Anyone other than Conor vs Michael Chandler, Conor vs Gaethje, Conor has to be main event of UFC 300 or I’m not watching. Jokes, I’ll watch but I’ll be sad.”

Helwani responded, explaining why the UFC has yet to confirm the date when Conor will make his return to the Octagon:

“Sometimes I feel like the UFC, because Conor is such a big deal, they try to find like the perfect scenario for him to fight in and I can understand from a business standpoint why you wouldn’t want to put him on 300.”

Continuing, Ariel Helwani explained to Sean O’Malley (h/t MMANews):

“Because 300 is going to sell itself because of the pageantry of the number and whatnot so maybe if you put him on 301, you get two bites of that million buy apple if you get what I’m saying because maybe 301 wouldn’t be great without him but to me, come on man. Conor’s ready to go, who knows how many fights he has left in him, he’s foaming at the mouth, he’s almost begging for a fight. Put him on that damn card.”

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought in the Octagon since July of 2021 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) via TKO at UFC 264. The Irishman is set to make his return to the cage to fight opposing TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA), but no official date has been confirmed by the promotion.

Are you excited about UFC 300? Do you want to see the lineup headlined by ‘Notorious’ like Sean O’Malley?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

