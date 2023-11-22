Robert Whittaker believes it would be ‘healthier’ for Jon Jones to just relinquish his UFC heavyweight title.

Originally UFC 295 was to have featured Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) vs. Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) in the main event heavyweight title fight, but ‘Bones’ had to withdraw due to injury.

The injury Jones suffered, a torn pectoral tendon, could keep him out of the Octagon for up to 8 months.

Stepping up was Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) who defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO in round 1, on November 11th at UFC 295, to claim the interim heavyweight title as his own.

Several fans, fighters, and commentators have weighed in on whether Jon Jones should relinquish his title so Tom Aspinall can keep the heavyweight division active.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (24-7 MMA) is now sharing his thoughts on the heavyweight division’s title dilemma.

It was during a recent interview with the ‘MMArcade’ Podcast that ‘The Reaper’ spoke about Jones and the title saying (h/t MMANews):

“Yeah, it’s hard to leave a division, especially with an interim belt, for eight months. It’s gonna be tricky for the UFC. This is gonna be one of those moments UFC are gonna have to step in and do some shenanigans people aren’t happy with, or, you know what I mean? It’s a bit of a lose-lose situation.”

Concluding, Whittaker said:

“I think it’d be healthier for the division to just relinquish the title and pass it on so that he (Aspinall) can start defending it… Obviously, when Jon Jones comes back, he just slots in for that attack.”

The 30-year-old Brit has been promoting the same agenda.

Would you like to see Aspinall be awarded the heavyweight title, or do you think the promotion should wait until Jon Jones is healthy and ready to get in the cage with Stipe Miocic?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!