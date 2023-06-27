Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria among seven fighters to be medically suspended indefinitely after UFC Jacksonville

By Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023

Josh Emmett was among seven fighters to be medically suspended indefinitely following UFC Jacksonville on Saturday.

Josh Emmett

Emmett was headlining the card against Ilia Topuria in a crucial fight for the featherweight division, as the winner could receive the next title shot. Ultimately, it was Topuria who won a lopsided decision as he dominated Emmett for all five rounds and even picked up a rare 10-7 round. Although Topuria dominated Emmett, both of them received indefinite medical suspensions for their five-round scrap.

Along with Josh Emmett and Topuria, Amanda Ribas was also medically suspended indefinitely following her TKO loss to Maycee Barber in the co-main event. Also on the main card of UFC Jacksonville, Justin Tafa was suspended indefinitely after he suffered a nasty eye poke 29 seconds in against Austen Lane.

The other fighters to be suspended indefinitely from UFC Jacksonville are Wellington Turman who lost to Randy Brown and Mateusz Rebecki and Loik Radzhabov for their scrap.

On Tuesday, MMA Junkie acquired a list of athlete medical suspensions from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (FDBPR), the sanctioning body that oversaw the event. The FDBPR does not disclose injury specifics, but does show the durations of the suspension.

UFC Jacksonville medical suspensions:

  • Ilia Topuria: Suspended indefinitely.
  • Josh Emmett: Suspended indefinitely.
  • Maycee Barber: No suspension.
  • Amanda Ribas: Suspended indefinitely.
  • Austen Lane: No suspension.
  • Justin Tafa: Suspended indefinitely.
  • David Onama: No suspension.
  • Gabriel Santos: Suspended for 60 days.
  • Brendan Allen: No suspension.
  • Bruno Silva: Suspended for 30 days.
  • Neil Magny: No suspension.
  • Phil Rowe: No suspension.
  • Randy Brown: No suspension.
  • Wellington Turman: Suspended indefinitely.
  • Mateusz Rebecki: Suspended indefinitely.
  • Loik Radzhabov: Suspended indefinitely.
  • Tabatha Ricci: No suspension.
  • Gillian Robertson: No suspension.
  • Joshua Van: No suspension.
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov: No suspension.
  • Chepe Mariscal: No suspension.
  • Trevor Peek: No suspension.
  • Jack Jenkins: No suspension.
  • Jamall Emmers: No suspension.
  • Sedriques Dumas: No suspension.
  • Cody Brundage: No suspension.

With some suspensions, fighters just need doctor clearance so that is uncertain if that is the case for some of these UFC Jacksonville fighters.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

