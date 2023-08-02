Sean O’Malley reacts to Tony Ferguson suffering his sixth consecutive loss: “He’s not losing to f*cking turds”

By Harry Kettle - August 2, 2023
Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Tony Ferguson suffering a sixth consecutive defeat over the weekend.

Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, Dana White

On Saturday night at UFC 291, Tony Ferguson was submitted in the final seconds of his fight against Bobby Green. It marks his sixth straight loss inside the Octagon, following on from a run in which he established himself as one of the best lightweights of all time. It’s been a hard transition for many of his biggest fans to accept, but such is the harsh nature of father time.

RELATED: TONY FERGUSON ISSUES STATEMENT FOLLOWING LOSS TO BOBBY GREEN AT UFC 291: “I BELIEVE HE KNEW WHAT HE WAS DOING WHEN HE POKED MY EYE”

The majority of pundits believe he should consider retirement, whereas others think he deserves one more shot. In the mind of Sean O’Malley, ‘El Cucuy’ falls into the latter category.

“Tony Ferguson (is) on a six-fight losing streak,” O’Malley said. “Tony was eating them until he was sleeping on them… I say give him one more. Yeah, for sure. I don’t (want to count him out)… Listen to who he lost to; (Justin) Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, Bobby Green. He’s not losing to f*cking turds.”

Quotes via MMA News

Ferguson’s vengeance?

It’s always a tough situation when a fan favorite is on a streak like this. It’s even tougher when you know what they used to be. While we see what Sean O’Malley is saying, the long-term impact of these losses on Tony’s health also needs to be taken into consideration.

Either way, you can bet his UFC career will be remembered for many, many years to come.

Are you excited by the idea of Tony Ferguson fighting one more time in the UFC? If so, who should he go up against? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Sean O'Malley Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, UFC 271

Israel Adesanya says he was wrong to question Robert Whittaker’s Kiwi heritage: “I was wrong. That’s called growth.”

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023
Luke Rockhold, Georges St-Pierre
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold open to grappling Georges St-Pierre but doubts the Canadian would accept it: "I’m too big and too good for him"

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

Luke Rockhold would like to be in the running to grapple Georges S-Pierre in December.

Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje changes tune as he's now interested in fighting Conor McGregor: "Sign the contract"

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

Justin Gaethje is now interested in fighting Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Nate Diaz believes UFC never intended to make Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: "They had nothing to entertain anybody"

Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2023

Former UFC contender Nate Diaz doesn’t forsee Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz
Justin Gaethje

Nate Diaz approves Conor McGregor's callout of 'Nerd' Justin Gaethje: "Act like he's too cool"

Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz believes Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje is the fight to make.

Nate Diaz, Justin Gaethje

Nate Diaz claims Justin Gaethje isn't worthy of being the BMF champion: "Don't fit the description"

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023
Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor rips Dustin Poirier's resume as he claims 'The Diamond' isn't a Hall of Famer: "He’s done f**k all"

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2023

Conor McGregor doesn’t think Dustin Poirier has a Hall of Fame resume.

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira
UFC

Jamahal Hill explains why he was not impressed with Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight debut at UFC 291

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023

Jamahal Hill is explaining why he was not impressed with Alex Pereira’s light heavyweight debut at UFC 291.

UFC

Shavkat Rakhmonov reacts after Kelvin Gastelum announces their fight is postponed due to injury: “Did you realize it was bad idea just now?”

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023

Shavkat Rakhmonov is reacting after Kevin Gastelum announced that their fight is postponed due to injury.

Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez
UFC

Conor McGregor claims he would snipe Justin Gaethje dead with one shot: “The guy is about as smart as two planks”

Susan Cox - August 1, 2023

Conor McGregor is claiming he would snipe Justin Gaethje dead with one shot.