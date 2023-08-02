Sean O’Malley reacts to Tony Ferguson suffering his sixth consecutive loss: “He’s not losing to f*cking turds”

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Tony Ferguson suffering a sixth consecutive defeat over the weekend.

On Saturday night at UFC 291, Tony Ferguson was submitted in the final seconds of his fight against Bobby Green. It marks his sixth straight loss inside the Octagon, following on from a run in which he established himself as one of the best lightweights of all time. It’s been a hard transition for many of his biggest fans to accept, but such is the harsh nature of father time.

The majority of pundits believe he should consider retirement, whereas others think he deserves one more shot. In the mind of Sean O’Malley, ‘El Cucuy’ falls into the latter category.

“Tony Ferguson (is) on a six-fight losing streak,” O’Malley said. “Tony was eating them until he was sleeping on them… I say give him one more. Yeah, for sure. I don’t (want to count him out)… Listen to who he lost to; (Justin) Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, Bobby Green. He’s not losing to f*cking turds.”

Quotes via MMA News