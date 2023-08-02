Bobby Green explains why Jake Paul could “have a lot of trouble” with Nate Diaz

UFC fighter Bobby Green has explained why he thinks Jake Paul could struggle in his boxing match against Nate Diaz.

This Saturday night, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul will collide in the boxing ring. It serves as a huge opportunity for Paul to add another big name to his record, whereas for Diaz, he’s always wanted to venture over to the squared circle. Now, he’ll get the chance to do so, against an opponent he’s been wanting to take on for many years.

In truth, nobody really knows how it’s going to play out. There are too many unknown variables when it comes to Diaz as he’s kept his cards pretty close to his chest.

Bobby Green, however, is of the belief that Nate can do some real damage to Jake Paul.

“I’m going with my guy Nate, you know what I’m saying?” Green said. “We came in here and I love what he’s doing. I’ve been wanting to fight Jake Paul. Somebody needs to shut the guy up. I’m just under contract and I can’t get him, you know? But I’m glad Nate’s the guy to go out there and do it. If anybody can do it, it’d be Nate.