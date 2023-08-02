Bobby Green explains why Jake Paul could “have a lot of trouble” with Nate Diaz

By Harry Kettle - August 2, 2023
UFC fighter Bobby Green has explained why he thinks Jake Paul could struggle in his boxing match against Nate Diaz.

Eddie Hearn

This Saturday night, Nate Diaz and Jake Paul will collide in the boxing ring. It serves as a huge opportunity for Paul to add another big name to his record, whereas for Diaz, he’s always wanted to venture over to the squared circle. Now, he’ll get the chance to do so, against an opponent he’s been wanting to take on for many years.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ EXPLAINS WHY HE HASN’T BEEN TALKING TRASH AHEAD OF JAKE PAUL FIGHT: “I’M NOT IN THIS GIMMICK FIGHT WITH HIM”

In truth, nobody really knows how it’s going to play out. There are too many unknown variables when it comes to Diaz as he’s kept his cards pretty close to his chest.

Bobby Green, however, is of the belief that Nate can do some real damage to Jake Paul.

“I’m going with my guy Nate, you know what I’m saying?” Green said. “We came in here and I love what he’s doing. I’ve been wanting to fight Jake Paul. Somebody needs to shut the guy up. I’m just under contract and I can’t get him, you know? But I’m glad Nate’s the guy to go out there and do it. If anybody can do it, it’d be Nate.

Green backs Diaz over Paul

“I’ve been boxing with him, and I’m telling you this, the longer the rounds go, the harder it’s gonna get,” Green continued. “Jake can start out hot, (but) if he lets it go anywhere past round one, he’s gonna have a lot of trouble.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Bobby Green? If Nate Diaz is going to beat Jake Paul, will he do so by stoppage or decision? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bobby Green Boxing News Jake Paul Nate Diaz

