Paddy Pimblett recalls the time Conor McGregor erupted after watching one of his idols lose in UFC: “I’ll never forget him kicking the wall in this hotel”

Paddy Pimblett has shared a story of Conor McGregor as fans continue to speculate over the future of the Irishman.

Right now, Conor McGregor’s reputation is falling apart. After being found liable in his sexual assault case in Ireland, many former fans of his are starting to distance themselves from the former two-weight UFC champion. At the same time, some still wonder whether or not he’ll ever step foot back into the Octagon.

There are far too many questions to answer and for the time being, you’d have to think McGregor will simply be reacting to this latest controversy. Meanwhile, the rest of the UFC continues to move forward without him.

One star who has the potential to become another big name in the promotion is Paddy Pimblett. In a recent interview, the Scouse lightweight spoke about a memory he has of Conor from early on in his career.