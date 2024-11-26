Paddy Pimblett recalls the time Conor McGregor erupted after watching one of his idols lose in UFC: “I’ll never forget him kicking the wall in this hotel”

By Harry Kettle - November 26, 2024

Paddy Pimblett has shared a story of Conor McGregor as fans continue to speculate over the future of the Irishman.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor

Right now, Conor McGregor’s reputation is falling apart. After being found liable in his sexual assault case in Ireland, many former fans of his are starting to distance themselves from the former two-weight UFC champion. At the same time, some still wonder whether or not he’ll ever step foot back into the Octagon.

RELATED: Brendan Schaub pitches Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett for the Irishman’s return: “You wouldn’t watch that?”

There are far too many questions to answer and for the time being, you’d have to think McGregor will simply be reacting to this latest controversy. Meanwhile, the rest of the UFC continues to move forward without him.

One star who has the potential to become another big name in the promotion is Paddy Pimblett. In a recent interview, the Scouse lightweight spoke about a memory he has of Conor from early on in his career.

Pimblett remembers McGregor story

“When I had my first Cage Warriors fight, he’d just been signed by the UFC. I was 19, and he was there. We were watching Anderson Silva vs Chris Weidman that night.

“I’ll never forget. I fell asleep with my head on the couch, woke up, and ended up watching the fight. There was only a few of us. He was there with John Kavanagh.

“When Anderson lost, he was gutted, because he’s an Anderson fan. I’ll never forget him kicking the wall in this hotel in this reception. It was f***ing hilarious.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you believe is going to be next for Conor McGregor and his mixed martial arts career? Is there a chance he’ll ever take on Paddy Pimblett in a superfight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s recent callout of Petr Yan: “Merab is absolutely s***ing himself terrified of Umar”

Harry Kettle - November 26, 2024
Jamahal Hill
Jiri Prochazka

Jon Jones explains why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311: “I’m a big fan of basic techniques”

Harry Kettle - November 26, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has explained why he’s picking Jamahal Hill to defeat Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311.

Wladimir Klitschko
Joe Rogan

Wladimir Klitschko accuses Joe Rogan of spreading "Russian propaganda"

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko has accused Joe Rogan of spreading Russian propaganda.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo
Petr Yan

What's next for Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC Macau?

Cole Shelton - November 25, 2024

The UFC was in Macau, China on Saturday for UFC Macau, which saw Petr Yan take on Deiveson Figueiredo in the main event.

Rampage Jackson and Jon Jones
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson believes Tom Aspinall is an easier matchup for Jon Jones than Stipe Miocic was

Cole Shelton - November 25, 2024

Rampage Jackson doesn’t think Tom Aspinall would be much of a problem for Jon Jones.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor removed from popular 'Hitman' video game after losing civil sexual assault case

Josh Evanoff - November 25, 2024
Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones' coach explains why he's confident 'Bones' would beat Tom Aspinall: "Jon has solved a lot more complex problems"

Cole Shelton - November 25, 2024

Brandon Gibson, the coach of Jon Jones, has full confidence his pupil will beat Tom Aspinall if they ever fight.

Dan Hooker, IShowSpeed
UFC

WATCH | UFC lightweight Dan Hooker destroys streamer IShowSpeed in sparring session

Josh Evanoff - November 25, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker recently faced off with popular streamer IShowSpeed.

Conor McGregor
UFC

UFC superstar Conor McGregor opens up on recent civil case defeat: “I know I made mistakes”

Josh Evanoff - November 25, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has released a statement.

Michael Chandler UFC 309
Michael Chandler

Renowned MMA figure thinks Michael Chandler is on the decline following UFC 309 loss: 'He has hit Tony Ferguson status'

Fernando Quiles - November 25, 2024

One well-known MMA figure and pioneer believes Michael Chandler has seen better days in pro MMA competition.