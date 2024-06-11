Sean O’Malley reacts to Ryan Garcia’s recent arrest for vandalism

By Curtis Calhoun - June 10, 2024

UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley has weighed in on boxing star Ryan Garcia’s latest hiccup outside of the ring.

Sean O'Malley, Ryan Garcia

Beverly Hills police arrested Garcia for felony vandalism on Saturday at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. He allegedly damaged numerous areas of the hotel, including his room and a nearby hallway.

A member of Garcia’s family called the police last Wednesday after fearing he was under severe emotional distress at the Waldorf. Officers left the scene after Garcia seemed okay and healthy.

O’Malley, who has gone back and forth with Garcia over a potential crossover fight, has spoken out on Garcia’s latest run-in with the law.

Sean O’Malley: Ryan Garcia’s arrest shows “He’s got issues”

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, O’Malley expressed genuine concern for Garcia’s wellbeing.

“He probably got blacked out, f***ed up, and I know when I get f***ing blacked, it’s all hell breaks loose,” O’Malley said. “He’s got issues. You see him talking about his mom having cancer, and then if she dies, he’s gonna kill himself, that’s f***ing scary. He is not doing good, it’s f***ing horrible.”

Garcia’s attorney, Darin Chavez, recently told TMZ that the boxing star was taken by police to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. He could also be potentially charged with public intoxication as a result of the Waldorf incident.

O’Malley and Garcia recently shared a heated Facetime call during a podcast, in which the two fighters threw jabs and discussed a possible fight.

O’Malley is expected to return to the UFC Octagon later this year against Merab Dvalishvili. He last defended the UFC bantamweight title against Marlon Vera in the UFC 299 main event.

Garcia is fresh off his win against WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin Haney and could return to the ring later in 2024. He tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance by VADA, just weeks after the fight.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if Garcia remains in police custody. We’ll continue to update you on this story as details surface.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

