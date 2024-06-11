Dominick Cruz calls for rematch with Henry Cejudo: “Face a better version of me”

By Cole Shelton - June 10, 2024

Dominick Cruz is campaigning for a rematch with Henry Cejudo.

Dominick Cruz and Henry Cejudo

Cruz and Cejudo fought back in May, 2020 at UFC 249 as ‘Triple C’ was looking to defend his bantamweight title for the first time. It was also the first time Cruz had fought in three-and-a-half years. In the end, it was Cejudo who won by second-round TKO.

Given that the fight is now four years ago, Dominick Cruz is hoping he can get a rematch with Henry Cejudo his next time out.

“I did the best I could in those circumstances… I look back at my loss and I lost fair and square to Henry Cejudo. But, I do believe he could get a better version of me and really face a better version of me,” Cruz said on OverDogs Podcast.

Dominick Cruz says he has given other fighters rematches in the past so he thinks it makes sense right now, especially with Cejudo having suffered back-to-back losses.

“You know, I’ve had rematches against Benavidez, I’ve had rematches against Uriah Faber, I’ve had rematches against that whole team Alpha Male where I had to take each guy out, step by step, in order to keep my title. So, I would love a rematch with Henry Cejudo,” Cruz added.

Whether or not Cejudo would have an interest in rematching Cruz is uncertain. But, on paper, the fight does make sense as both are looking to get back into the win column and return to title contention at 135lbs. It also could serve as a UFC Fight Night main event, but currently, Cruz says that hasn’t been offered to him.

Cejudo is coming off a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili after losing a decision to Aljamain Sterling in his return to the sport for the belt. Cruz, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since August of 2022 when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dominick Cruz Henry Cejudo UFC

