Sean O’Malley suffered torn labrum weeks before UFC 306, set for surgery

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley suffered a significant hip injury just weeks ahead of his matchup with Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley revealed the pre-fight injury in a recent chat with streamer Adin Ross.

“I have surgery on Oct. 3,” O’Malley said. “I tore my left labrum in my hip. That’s the only reason I’m going to be out for so long. This surgery should only take two months to come back from, then a couple months recovery. A year is a long time, could be six to eight months. You never know.” (h/t ESPN MMA)

Torn labrums usually take anywhere from 6-12 months to fully recover. During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley admitted that he’s headed for an extended break after UFC 306.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if O’Malley suffered any additional injuries during or before the Dvalishvili fight. He lost to Dvalishvili by unanimous decision in his second UFC bantamweight title defense.