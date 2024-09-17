Sean O’Malley suffered torn labrum weeks before UFC 306, set for surgery

By Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley suffered a significant hip injury just weeks ahead of his matchup with Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley revealed the pre-fight injury in a recent chat with streamer Adin Ross.

“I have surgery on Oct. 3,” O’Malley said. “I tore my left labrum in my hip. That’s the only reason I’m going to be out for so long. This surgery should only take two months to come back from, then a couple months recovery. A year is a long time, could be six to eight months. You never know.” (h/t ESPN MMA)

Torn labrums usually take anywhere from 6-12 months to fully recover. During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley admitted that he’s headed for an extended break after UFC 306.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain if O’Malley suffered any additional injuries during or before the Dvalishvili fight. He lost to Dvalishvili by unanimous decision in his second UFC bantamweight title defense.

Sean O’Malley entered UFC 306 with a hip injury

O’Malley could potentially return next summer if everything goes according to plan with his upcoming surgery and rehabilitation. Before the injury and loss to Dvalishvili, O’Malley’s activity level was one of the highest amongst UFC champions.

O’Malley earned the UFC bantamweight title by finishing Aljamain Sterling by TKO at UFC 292. He defended the belt by unanimous decision against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March.

Meanwhile, Dvalishvili will likely face Umar Nurmagomedov for his first title defense next year. Nurmagomedov most recently defeated Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi and remains undefeated.

As O’Malley prepares for his break, he has the opportunity to watch the UFC bantamweight landscape and plot a potential return opponent. A matchup with Henry Cejudo, who called out O’Malley immediately after UFC 306, is on the table.

For now, O’Malley will look to focus on his physical health and return to the Octagon next year at full strength.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo claims Merab Dvalishvili is "lucky" he was injured after the Georgian's UFC 306 performance

Cole Shelton - September 17, 2024
Michael Chandler and Max Holloway
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reveals he was offered to fight Max Holloway at UFC 306: “If I was Max, I wouldn’t have taken the fight either”

Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2024

Michael Chandler has claimed a bout with Max Holloway was on the table for UFC 306, but he understands why it didn’t materialize.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley calls for his UFC 306 loss to Merab Dvalishvili to be overturned: “Won 2 of the last 3 rounds!”

Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2024

Sean O’Malley is once again sticking to the “undefeated” gimmick following UFC 306.

Irene Aldana punched by Norma Dumont UFC 306
UFC

Irene Aldana issues statement after suffering one of the worst cuts in history at UFC 306: “Off to recover and ready for the next one”

Fernando Quiles - September 17, 2024

Irene Aldana has released a statement after enduring one of the most gnarly cuts seen in combat sports.

Merab Dvalishvili and UFC 306
Merab Dvalishvili

What's next for the stars of UFC 306?

Cole Shelton - September 16, 2024

The UFC held its first-ever event at Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday for a solid UFC 306 card, that saw two titles on the line.

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley says he's taking an extended break after UFC 306: "No one is next"

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

VIDEO | Georgian fans go berserk as Merab Dvalishvili wins a UFC title

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili gave Georgians a new role model to look up to after his triumphant showing at UFC 306.

Terence Crawford, Kendrick Lamar
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford comments on "Intentional" Kendrick Lamar mix-up during UFC 306 broadcast

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford was mistaken for Grammy-award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar while cage-side at UFC 306 last weekend.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov responds after Merab Dvalishvili title potential title shot: "When Merab's friend..."

Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov believes he’s still next in line for UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Jon Jones, Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Jon Jones praises 'awesome champion' Alex Pereria after meeting at Noche UFC: "He was so humble"

Josh Evanoff - September 16, 2024

UFC heavyweight Jon Jones has nothing but respect for fellow champion Alex Pereira.