Sean O’Malley suffered torn labrum weeks before UFC 306, set for surgery
Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley suffered a significant hip injury just weeks ahead of his matchup with Merab Dvalishvili.
O’Malley revealed the pre-fight injury in a recent chat with streamer Adin Ross.
“I have surgery on Oct. 3,” O’Malley said. “I tore my left labrum in my hip. That’s the only reason I’m going to be out for so long. This surgery should only take two months to come back from, then a couple months recovery. A year is a long time, could be six to eight months. You never know.” (h/t ESPN MMA)
Torn labrums usually take anywhere from 6-12 months to fully recover. During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley admitted that he’s headed for an extended break after UFC 306.
As of this writing, it’s uncertain if O’Malley suffered any additional injuries during or before the Dvalishvili fight. He lost to Dvalishvili by unanimous decision in his second UFC bantamweight title defense.
Sean O’Malley entered UFC 306 with a hip injury
O’Malley could potentially return next summer if everything goes according to plan with his upcoming surgery and rehabilitation. Before the injury and loss to Dvalishvili, O’Malley’s activity level was one of the highest amongst UFC champions.
O’Malley earned the UFC bantamweight title by finishing Aljamain Sterling by TKO at UFC 292. He defended the belt by unanimous decision against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March.
Meanwhile, Dvalishvili will likely face Umar Nurmagomedov for his first title defense next year. Nurmagomedov most recently defeated Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi and remains undefeated.
As O’Malley prepares for his break, he has the opportunity to watch the UFC bantamweight landscape and plot a potential return opponent. A matchup with Henry Cejudo, who called out O’Malley immediately after UFC 306, is on the table.
For now, O’Malley will look to focus on his physical health and return to the Octagon next year at full strength.