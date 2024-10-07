Kayla Harrison reacts to Julianna Peña’s dismissal in UFC 307 post-fight callout

By Curtis Calhoun - October 7, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison believes her absence from Julianna Peña’s post-fight callout at UFC 307 was calculated.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

Harrison and Peña both secured wins at UFC 307 last weekend in Salt Lake City. The former PFL champion Harrison defeated Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision, while Peña earned a narrowly-decided win over Raquel Pennington to reclaim the UFC women’s bantamweight title.

After outpointing Pennington, Peña called for a trilogy with the retired Amanda Nunes for the first bantamweight title defense of her second reign. Nunes retired following a dominant win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 last year.

Harrison, who is widely expected to face Peña next, is also in the mix to lure Nunes out of retirement. As Peña ghosted her during her Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Harrison seemed visibly dumbfounded and has since opened up on her reaction.

Kayla Harrison bashes “Scared” Julianna Peña for not building likely next fight

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Harrison reacted to her notable absence from Peña’s Octagon remarks.

“I think she’s just scared, gotta make a lot of noise,” Harrison said of Peña. “I think she’ll do anything not to fight me, including call out…she’s probably going to call out Ronda Rousey next. I’m used to it. We’re both blonde, and we did Judo, so we must be just alike…

“From what I understand from my manager [Ali Abdelaziz], I’m next.”

Harrison signed with the UFC earlier this year following a long, decorated tenure in PFL. She defeated former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm by submission in her promotional debut.

Peña earned the title shot despite a two-year absence from the Octagon stemming from a UFC 277 loss to Nunes. She was supposed to face Nunes in a trilogy fight at UFC 289 before withdrawing due to injury.

Peña vs. Harrison will likely happen next, despite Peña insistence in calling for the Nunes trilogy. But, the added heat between the two sides makes it a more entertaining venture for Harrison and Peña.

Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison UFC

