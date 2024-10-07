Kayla Harrison reacts to Julianna Peña’s dismissal in UFC 307 post-fight callout

UFC bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison believes her absence from Julianna Peña’s post-fight callout at UFC 307 was calculated.

Harrison and Peña both secured wins at UFC 307 last weekend in Salt Lake City. The former PFL champion Harrison defeated Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision, while Peña earned a narrowly-decided win over Raquel Pennington to reclaim the UFC women’s bantamweight title.

After outpointing Pennington, Peña called for a trilogy with the retired Amanda Nunes for the first bantamweight title defense of her second reign. Nunes retired following a dominant win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 last year.

Harrison, who is widely expected to face Peña next, is also in the mix to lure Nunes out of retirement. As Peña ghosted her during her Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Harrison seemed visibly dumbfounded and has since opened up on her reaction.