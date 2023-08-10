Sean O’Malley proclaims Aljamain Sterling the “bantamweight GOAT” ahead of their UFC 292 title fight
Later this month, Sean O’Malley will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship. It comes in the wake of Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo in May, which marked the third time he has successfully defended the strap. Now, he’s set his sights on ‘Suga’, as he attempts to cement himself as the best bantamweight of all time.
In the eyes of some, though, he’s already there. According to O’Malley, he will indeed be standing across from the 135-pound GOAT when they collide in Boston.
“I’m fighting a prime bantamweight GOAT right now,” O’Malley told Bloody Elbow. “He’s the best bantamweight UFC has ever had, he’s defended the belt more than anyone. He’s in his prime. He just beat Henry Cejudo, who’s a two-time division champion. So yeah, it’s an exciting, difficult challenge that I’m excited to go out there and compete.”
O’Malley compliments Sterling
“My game plan’s no secret,” O’Malley said. “I do not want him to grab ahold of me at all. He doesn’t grab me, I win the fight. He grabs me, you know, it’s not ideal. It’s not like I’m a white belt, or completely oblivious to what to do. He’s the best in the world at grappling. That’s what he does. He’s won the belt that way and he’s the best.
“I’m not taking him lightly at all. I’m not underestimating him at all, but yeah, I’m confident, I’m excited to go in there. It’s the biggest test, the biggest challenge of my career.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
