Sean O’Malley proclaims Aljamain Sterling the “bantamweight GOAT” ahead of their UFC 292 title fight

Sean O’Malley has called Aljamain Sterling the “bantamweight GOAT” ahead of their title showdown at UFC 292.

Later this month, Sean O’Malley will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship. It comes in the wake of Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo in May, which marked the third time he has successfully defended the strap. Now, he’s set his sights on ‘Suga’, as he attempts to cement himself as the best bantamweight of all time.

RELATED: ALJAMAIN STERLING RESPONDS AFTER SEAN O’MALLEY SLIDES INTO HIS DIRECT MESSAGES

In the eyes of some, though, he’s already there. According to O’Malley, he will indeed be standing across from the 135-pound GOAT when they collide in Boston.

“I’m fighting a prime bantamweight GOAT right now,” O’Malley told Bloody Elbow. “He’s the best bantamweight UFC has ever had, he’s defended the belt more than anyone. He’s in his prime. He just beat Henry Cejudo, who’s a two-time division champion. So yeah, it’s an exciting, difficult challenge that I’m excited to go out there and compete.”