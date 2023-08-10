Sean O’Malley proclaims Aljamain Sterling the “bantamweight GOAT” ahead of their UFC 292 title fight

By Harry Kettle - August 10, 2023
Sean O’Malley has called Aljamain Sterling the “bantamweight GOAT” ahead of their title showdown at UFC 292.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley

Later this month, Sean O’Malley will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship. It comes in the wake of Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo in May, which marked the third time he has successfully defended the strap. Now, he’s set his sights on ‘Suga’, as he attempts to cement himself as the best bantamweight of all time.

RELATED: ALJAMAIN STERLING RESPONDS AFTER SEAN O’MALLEY SLIDES INTO HIS DIRECT MESSAGES

In the eyes of some, though, he’s already there. According to O’Malley, he will indeed be standing across from the 135-pound GOAT when they collide in Boston.

“I’m fighting a prime bantamweight GOAT right now,” O’Malley told Bloody Elbow. “He’s the best bantamweight UFC has ever had, he’s defended the belt more than anyone. He’s in his prime. He just beat Henry Cejudo, who’s a two-time division champion. So yeah, it’s an exciting, difficult challenge that I’m excited to go out there and compete.”

O’Malley compliments Sterling

“My game plan’s no secret,” O’Malley said. “I do not want him to grab ahold of me at all. He doesn’t grab me, I win the fight. He grabs me, you know, it’s not ideal. It’s not like I’m a white belt, or completely oblivious to what to do. He’s the best in the world at grappling. That’s what he does. He’s won the belt that way and he’s the best.

“I’m not taking him lightly at all. I’m not underestimating him at all, but yeah, I’m confident, I’m excited to go in there. It’s the biggest test, the biggest challenge of my career.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Will Sean O’Malley get it done against Aljamain Sterling? Do you agree with his assessment? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Chris Daukaus

Chris Daukaus ready to "scrap" with Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 78 in light heavyweight debut: "I'm going to run through this dude"

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023
Dana White, Power Slap mobile game
UFC

WATCH | Dana White announces new Power Slap mobile game is now live, shares gameplay footage

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has announced the launch of a Power Slap mobile game.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White reveals serious meetings underway for Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: "We're talking about the Colosseum"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White wants the historic Colosseum to hold Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor reacts after Michael Chandler ice-bath TUF coaches challenge goes wrong

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is doing just fine after having his coaches challenge with Michael Chandler.

Dana White, TUF 31 Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Dana White

Dana White unloads on TUF production team for "f*****g irresponsible" coaches' challenge between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

Dana White is not happy with how the TUF 31 coaches’ challenge played out.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling responds after Sean O’Malley slides into his direct messages

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023
Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry announces Geoff Neal "bitched out" out of their UFC 292 fight

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023

Ian Machado Garry is in need of a new opponent at UFC 292.

Jake-Paul-Dana-White
Jake Paul

Jake Paul claps back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight: “Focus on taking care of Wonderboy”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Jake Paul is clapping back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight.

Brendan Schaub, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Brendan Schaub explains why fight fans need to “give Jake Paul his flowers” following latest scrap with Nate Diaz

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Brendan Schaub is explaining why fight fans need to “give Jake Paul his flowers” following his latest scrap with Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says a real BMF is about to get crowned: “Think the absolute baddest you can think and then think me looking down on him”

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023

Conor McGregor has teased that he will return to the cage as the “baddest” man in the sport of mixed martial arts.