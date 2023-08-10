Jake Paul claims Nate Diaz’s punches didn’t hurt at all: “I could have stood there with my chin out”

By Harry Kettle - August 10, 2023
Jake Paul has claimed that Nate Diaz’s punches didn’t hurt at all during their boxing showdown last weekend.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul

It’s safe to say that Jake Paul is feeling pretty good about himself. On Saturday night, he defeated Nate Diaz in a fairly one-sided decision, in what served as Diaz’s pro boxing debut. It wasn’t pretty at times, but ‘The Problem Child’ was still able to get the job done.

Now, many are wondering whether or not Paul will follow through on his request to have an MMA fight against the king of Stockton. Prior to that, though, Paul is having fun in the media as he continues to mock his fallen opponent.

“Guy’s lost it, he’s lost it,” Paul said of Conor McGregor on IMPAULSIVE. “I don’t think he is a good fighter. After I seen what like Nate Diaz did to him, hurting him, like bro. How did Nate Diaz hurt anybody with his punches in his whole entire career? F—king dropping these guys, hitting Conor and Conor’s wobbling into the cage. I could have stood there with my chin out and let Nate Diaz punch me as hard as he wanted to and the s—t didn’t hurt at all.

Paul disrespects Diaz

“The heavier gloves are actually more dangerous,” he continued. “Because would you rather get hit with a 10-pound sledgehammer or a five-pound sledgehammer? Also, a bigger surface area, the trauma gets passed into a bigger surface area, which creates more of an impact on your head.”

What do you believe is next for Jake Paul and Nate Diaz respectively? Will they have a rematch? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

