Anthony Smith “not impressed” with the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match: “They sh*t the bed”

By Harry Kettle - August 10, 2023
UFC fighter Anthony Smith has admitted that he wasn’t impressed by the Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul boxing match.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul

Last weekend, Nate Diaz made his pro boxing debut when he went head to head with Jake Paul. While he did have a few fun moments, he ultimately came up short in a lop-sided decision. ‘The Problem Child’ had his hand raised, whereas Diaz has left fans questioning what his next move will be.

RELATED: NATE DIAZ OPENS AS GIGANTIC FAVORITE IN POTENTIAL MMA FIGHT AGAINST JAKE PAUL

In terms of the fight itself, it seems to have received split opinions from the combat sports sphere. Some felt like it was a fun encounter, whereas others questioned what on earth they’d just seen.

As it turns out, Anthony Smith falls into the latter of those two categories.

“I’m not super impressed with either one of them if I’m being honest,” Smith said. “I don’t think either one of them did a very good job. If you’ve got a guy that’s pointing at the crowd and not engaging in a fight and turning his back to you and you don’t knock that guy out, he’s kind of punking you while you’re beating him. It’s not super impressive from either guy. I was definitely wishful thinking as well.

Smith questions Paul vs Diaz

“I thought Nate’s definitely going to lose the first handful of rounds, and I think maybe he’s going to come on later and gas him out and put the pressure on and make him tired, which is kind of seemingly what Nate tried to do. I think that they sh*t the bed. It wasn’t very exciting. There wasn’t any storylines that were going on. It was just kind of a sh*t fight. How long can Jake Paul continue to do this, be in bad fights?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Anthony Smith? What’s next for Nate Diaz and Jake Paul? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anthony Smith Boxing News Jake Paul Nate Diaz

Related

Logan Paul and Jake Paul

Logan Paul slams brother Jake Paul after declining to promote his fight against Dillon Danis: "Promoted the f*ck out your fight!"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023
Fedor Emelianenko and Mike Tyson
Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor Emelianenko interested in boxing match with 'dream opponent' Mike Tyson: "He's a legend"

Josh Evanoff - August 9, 2023

Former Bellator heavyweight contender Fedor Emelianenko has called for a boxing match with Mike Tyson.

Jake-Paul-Dana-White
Jake Paul

Jake Paul claps back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight: “Focus on taking care of Wonderboy”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Jake Paul is clapping back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight.

Mike Tyson

Ric Flair details the intense smoke session he had with boxing legend Mike Tyson: “I thought I died”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is recounting an intense smoke session he had with boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Brendan Schaub, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Brendan Schaub explains why fight fans need to “give Jake Paul his flowers” following latest scrap with Nate Diaz

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Brendan Schaub is explaining why fight fans need to “give Jake Paul his flowers” following his latest scrap with Nate Diaz.

Dana White Nate Diaz

Dana White discusses the possibility of Nate Diaz returning to the UFC following loss to Jake Paul in boxing

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023
Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul reveals unique clause in Dillon Danis' contract should he pull out of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Logan Paul is covered should Dillon Danis pull out of their upcoming boxing match in October.

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul taunts Conor McGregor after Dillon Danis announcement: "You're next"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2023

Logan Paul seemingly has a target on UFC star Conor McGregor after his boxing match against Dillon Danis.

SEan-Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland explains why he’s “jealous” of Jake Paul

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is explaining why he’s a little bit ‘jealous’ of Jake Paul.

Dillon Danis, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis booked for boxing match with Logan Paul

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023

A Dillon Danis boxing match with Logan Paul has been booked.