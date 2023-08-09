Aljamain Sterling responds after Sean O’Malley slides into his direct messages

Aljamain Sterling is responding after his UFC 292 opponent Sean O’Malley slid into his direct messages.

Sterling (23-3 MMA) is scheduled to defend his 135-pound title against the number 2 ranked bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) in the upcoming UFC 292 event scheduled for Saturday August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aljamain Sterling took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following commentary regarding Sean O’Malley:

When your opponent slides into your DMs attempting to trash talk 😁

•https://t.co/i8xGr7OAR4 pic.twitter.com/rxA7E2c4Ap — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 8, 2023

“Sean O’Malley slides into my DMs: ‘Hey champ, saw you on TV, you looked hella nervous.’ And then I sent him two voices notes, just obnoxiously laughing. Like, fake laughs, obviously, but just being a clown.”

Continuing ‘Funk Master’ said:

“At the end of this I said, 100 bucks to whoever gets the first takedown. He said, ‘deal,’ so we’ll see if he actually obliges and tries to shoot and tries to wrestle with me because it might be an early night for that guy.”

It’s obviously getting down and dirty ahead of UFC 292. And… who will take the first takedown?

Aljamain Sterling, 34, is sporting 9 wins in a row coming into his fight with O’Malley. His latest victory coming against Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) by split decision in May of this year at UFC 288.

O’Malley, 28, has 4 victories in a row – plus a one no contest coming into the battle with ‘Funk Master’. O’Malley’s most recent split decision win came against Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

Are you looking forward to the Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley showdown next weekend? Who are you betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!