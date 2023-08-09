Aljamain Sterling responds after Sean O’Malley slides into his direct messages

By Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is responding after his UFC 292 opponent Sean O’Malley slid into his direct messages.

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley

Sterling (23-3 MMA) is scheduled to defend his 135-pound title against the number 2 ranked bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley (16-1 MMA) in the upcoming UFC 292 event scheduled for Saturday August 19th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aljamain Sterling took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following commentary regarding Sean O’Malley:

“Sean O’Malley slides into my DMs: ‘Hey champ, saw you on TV, you looked hella nervous.’ And then I sent him two voices notes, just obnoxiously laughing. Like, fake laughs, obviously, but just being a clown.”

Continuing ‘Funk Master’ said:

“At the end of this I said, 100 bucks to whoever gets the first takedown. He said, ‘deal,’ so we’ll see if he actually obliges and tries to shoot and tries to wrestle with me because it might be an early night for that guy.”

It’s obviously getting down and dirty ahead of UFC 292. And… who will take the first takedown?

Aljamain Sterling, 34, is sporting 9 wins in a row coming into his fight with O’Malley. His latest victory coming against Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) by split decision in May of this year at UFC 288.

O’Malley, 28, has 4 victories in a row – plus a one no contest coming into the battle with ‘Funk Master’. O’Malley’s most recent split decision win came against Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) in October of last year at UFC 280.

Are you looking forward to the Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley showdown next weekend? Who are you betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry announces Geoff Neal "bitched out" out of their UFC 292 fight

Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023
Jake-Paul-Dana-White
Jake Paul

Jake Paul claps back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight: “Focus on taking care of Wonderboy”

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Jake Paul is clapping back at Dana White following his comments about the Nate Diaz fight.

Brendan Schaub, Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Brendan Schaub explains why fight fans need to “give Jake Paul his flowers” following latest scrap with Nate Diaz

Susan Cox - August 9, 2023

Brendan Schaub is explaining why fight fans need to “give Jake Paul his flowers” following his latest scrap with Nate Diaz.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor says a real BMF is about to get crowned: “Think the absolute baddest you can think and then think me looking down on him”

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023

Conor McGregor has teased that he will return to the cage as the “baddest” man in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.
UFC

Alexa Grasso vows to finish Valentina Shevchenko again in the headliner of inaugural Noche UFC event: “This won’t be different”

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023

Alexa Grasso has vowed to finish Valentina Shevchenko once again when they collide in the inaugural Noche UFC event on September 16.

Dana White Nate Diaz

Dana White discusses the possibility of Nate Diaz returning to the UFC following loss to Jake Paul in boxing

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023
Michael Chandler, UFC, Black History Month
Dana White

Dana White says Conor McGregor is ready to fight and confirms Michael Chandler will be his opponent

Harry Kettle - August 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Michael Chandler is still planned to be Conor McGregor’s return opponent.

Dana White and Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Dana White responds after Stephen Thompson says he still hopes to be paid for canceled Michel Pereira fight: “You decided not to fight”

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Dana White has taken aim at Stephen Thompson.

Dana White and Cory Sandhagen
Dana White

Dana White praises "f***ing stud" Cory Sandhagen for his win over Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Dana White has nothing but praise for Cory Sandhagen.

Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya set to defend middleweight title in main event of UFC 293 against Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Israel Adesanya will be defending his middleweight title in Australia.