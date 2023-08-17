Sean O’Malley plans to make Aljamain Sterling look “stupid” with KO win at UFC 292

Sean O’Malley is excited to make Aljamain Sterling eat his words.

O’Malley is set to fight for the bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston against the reigning champion in Sterling. Heading into the fight, O’Malley is a sizeable underdog and, in the lead-up, Sterling has vowed to finish ‘Suga’ and make this his last bantamweight title fight.

However, Sean O’Malley is confident he will KO Aljamain Sterling and is excited to make him look stupid by knocking him out cold.

“I don’t really care what people say. It doesn’t really affect me. I kind of like being the underdog, being doubted. Going into this fight, I don’t have much pressure. He’s the bantamweight GOAT,” Sean O’Malley said at UFC 292 media day. “He’s on a nine-fight winning streak and he’s saying I haven’t earned the shot. How stupid will he looked when I go out there and knock him out, not even have earned being in that position, and putting his lights out. It makes him look real stupid.”