Nate Diaz shuts down talk of having Jake Paul rematch in MMA: “Nah we boxing”

Nate Diaz has seemingly shut down talk of having a mixed martial arts rematch with Jake Paul in the future.

Earlier this month, Nate Diaz competed against Jake Paul in his professional boxing debut. Unfortunately for the king of Stockton, it didn’t go his way, and Paul came out with a fairly one-sided decision win. Ever since then, there’s been a lot of talk flying around when it comes to a rematch between them in mixed martial arts.

There’s been talk of a $10 million purse too which, as you can imagine, would probably be pretty tempting for Nate. On the flip side, he seems to be enjoying his recent transition over to the squared circle.

In a recent tweet, Diaz sent a pretty clear message when it comes to what will be next for him.