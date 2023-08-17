Nate Diaz shuts down talk of having Jake Paul rematch in MMA: “Nah we boxing”
Nate Diaz has seemingly shut down talk of having a mixed martial arts rematch with Jake Paul in the future.
Earlier this month, Nate Diaz competed against Jake Paul in his professional boxing debut. Unfortunately for the king of Stockton, it didn’t go his way, and Paul came out with a fairly one-sided decision win. Ever since then, there’s been a lot of talk flying around when it comes to a rematch between them in mixed martial arts.
There’s been talk of a $10 million purse too which, as you can imagine, would probably be pretty tempting for Nate. On the flip side, he seems to be enjoying his recent transition over to the squared circle.
In a recent tweet, Diaz sent a pretty clear message when it comes to what will be next for him.
Nah we boxing 🥊
Diaz holds firm
“Nah we boxing”
The one thing that’s for sure about Nate Diaz is that nothing is for sure. He is one of the most unpredictable characters in combat sports history, both in and out of active competition. Jake Paul, meanwhile, seems intent on continuing his boxing career, but in equal measure, he also has a deal with PFL.
Nate Diaz would clearly be a huge favorite if they were to fight inside the cage. At the same time, nobody knows what ‘The Problem Child’ would look like in that environment – and the bizarre nature of the match-up alone would be enough to get people to tune in.
Would you be interested in seeing Nate Diaz and Jake Paul compete with one another in an MMA fight? If that does end up happening, what is the most likely outcome in your mind? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
