Aljamain Sterling takes aim at Sean O’Malley’s resume, plans to “smash the teacher’s pet hype machine”

Aljamain Sterling thinks Sean O’Malley has an overrated resume and he plans to expose that.

Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 292 against O’Malley in a highly-anticipated matchup. To earn the title shot, O’Malley edged out a split decision win over Petr Yam and before that, he had a No Contest against Pedro Munhoz, which are the only two ranked opponents O’Malley has ever fought.

With that being said, Aljamain Sterling thinks Sean O’Malley is overhyped and that his resume isn’t as good as people think. In addition, ‘Funkmaster’ believes the opponents the UFC have provided O’Malley helped feed into his hype.

“I think if anyone had Snoop Dogg promoting their fight, after coming off the Contender Series, I think anyone could’ve become a superstar overnight, because it’s hype, it’s hype,” Sterling said at UFC 292 media day. “Especially when you’re going out there and you’re fighting other guys that shouldn’t be in the cage with you, it’s easy to stack up the resume and get these highlights.”