Aljamain Sterling takes aim at Sean O’Malley’s resume, plans to “smash the teacher’s pet hype machine”
Aljamain Sterling thinks Sean O’Malley has an overrated resume and he plans to expose that.
Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 292 against O’Malley in a highly-anticipated matchup. To earn the title shot, O’Malley edged out a split decision win over Petr Yam and before that, he had a No Contest against Pedro Munhoz, which are the only two ranked opponents O’Malley has ever fought.
With that being said, Aljamain Sterling thinks Sean O’Malley is overhyped and that his resume isn’t as good as people think. In addition, ‘Funkmaster’ believes the opponents the UFC have provided O’Malley helped feed into his hype.
“I think if anyone had Snoop Dogg promoting their fight, after coming off the Contender Series, I think anyone could’ve become a superstar overnight, because it’s hype, it’s hype,” Sterling said at UFC 292 media day. “Especially when you’re going out there and you’re fighting other guys that shouldn’t be in the cage with you, it’s easy to stack up the resume and get these highlights.”
Sterling plans to smash O’Malley
With Aljamain Sterling thinking Sean O’Malley is overhyped, he’s confident he will smash ‘Suga’ at UFC 292.
“I can’t wait to go out there and just smash the teacher’s pet hype machine, go on with my day. I’m going to show him who’s the boss on Saturday night, August 19,” Sterling said. “We will see what mental warfare, I got my mantra too tough, too strong, too quick and I can’t be broken. If none of these guys were able to break me over the years, I don’t know what in the world makes Sean O’Malley think he has something he can say that would be witty enough, clever enough that can knife through my mental mindset. Hey, whatever makes him sleep at night. If that’s whats going to make him feel comfortable making the walk, he’s going to get a reality check as soon it locks, it’s as simple as that, the clock is ticking.”
Aljamain Sterling is entering his UFC 292 fight coming off a decision win over Henry Cejudo.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC