Sean O’Malley picks Islam Makhachev over Jon Jones in UFC’s P4P debate

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is the latest high-profile fighter to part with Dana White’s stance on the UFC’s pound-for-pound discussion.

UFC titleholders Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones are two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the promotion at present. Makhachev as of this writing holds the top spot, with the heavyweight champion Jones at No. 3 behind Alex Pereira.

Despite the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings saying otherwise, White remains firm in his stance that Jones is the pound-for-pound king. While Jones is arguably the greatest fighter of all time, he hasn’t been an active fighter since 2020; with his vacant heavyweight title win at UFC 285 the lone exception.

White has attacked media, fans, and pundits who put other fighters over Jones in the UFC’s pound-for-pound debate. One of White’s top stars, O’Malley, is siding with the vocal majority.