Sean O’Malley picks Islam Makhachev over Jon Jones in UFC’s P4P debate
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is the latest high-profile fighter to part with Dana White’s stance on the UFC’s pound-for-pound discussion.
UFC titleholders Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones are two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the promotion at present. Makhachev as of this writing holds the top spot, with the heavyweight champion Jones at No. 3 behind Alex Pereira.
Despite the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings saying otherwise, White remains firm in his stance that Jones is the pound-for-pound king. While Jones is arguably the greatest fighter of all time, he hasn’t been an active fighter since 2020; with his vacant heavyweight title win at UFC 285 the lone exception.
White has attacked media, fans, and pundits who put other fighters over Jones in the UFC’s pound-for-pound debate. One of White’s top stars, O’Malley, is siding with the vocal majority.
Sean O’Malley tabs Islam Makhachev as UFC’s pound-for-pound king
During a recent interview with Helen Yee, O’Malley explained his stance on the Makhachev vs. Jones debate.
“Greatest fighter right now? Probably Islam (Makhachev),” O’Malley said. “I mean, Jon Jones is up there. I think Jon’s fought once in the last four, five years. Jon Jones is up there [as] the greatest of all time, but right now who’s the greatest? Like, who has been active last four years or whatever, I think it’s Islam, but Jon Jones is always going to be in the conversation.” (h/t MMA Junkie)
Jones is expected to return in November, likely against Stipe Miocic. He suffered an injury that forced his withdrawal from UFC 295 last year.
Makhachev most recently defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. A timeline for his return is uncertain as he continues to nurse a hand injury.
As the UFC’s pound-for-pound debate rages on, O’Malley disagrees with his boss’s stance. Makhachev and Jones are both nearing returns, but the discussions surrounding the rankings will continue in their absences.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
