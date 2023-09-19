Sean O’Malley names the potential UFC flyweight fight that “is better than Pantoja versus anyone at 125lbs”

Sean O’Malley is naming the potential UFC flyweight fight that ‘is better than Pantoja versus anyone at 125 lbs’.

The newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley, is weighing in on Alexandre Pantoja’s ability to sell a flyweight title fight.

O’Malley (17-1 MMA) recently defeated Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) by TKO at UFC 292 just last month to claim the belt as his own.

For O’Malley, he’s now looking towards potential opponents for his first title defence. One of those opponents is Alexandre Pantoja (26-5 MMA), the current UFC flyweight champion.

Pantoja, 33, defeated Brandon Moreno (21-7 MMA) this past July at UFC 290 to claim the belt.

A ‘champ vs. champ’ clash, while on the table for O’Malley and Pantoja, seems unlikely at this time, as they’re both focused on their own weight divisions.

It was during a recent episode of the ‘TimboSugarShow‘ that Sean O’Malley named the fight to make after UFC 293:

“(Manel) Kape versus (Kai) Kara-France is better than (Alexandre) Pantoja versus anyone at 125lbs.”

Kape (19-6 MMA) was scheduled to face Kai Kara-France (24-11 MMA) at UFC 293 on September 9th, but ‘Don’t Blink’ had to withdraw due to injury. Short-notice replacement Felipe dos Santos (7-1 MMA) stepped in, but it was Kape that was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Following his victory, ‘Starboy’ immediately called out Kai Kara-France.

Kai Kara-France, 30, has lost his last two fights in the Octagon, to Brandon Moreno (21-7 MMA) at UFC 277 and most recently to Amir Albazi (17-1 MMA) this past June.

It seems that Sean O’Malley is also looking forward to a Kape vs Kara-France fight, seemingly much more than a Pantoja vs ‘anyone’ fight.

Would you like to see ‘Starboy’ and ‘Don’t Blink’ battle it out in the cage next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!