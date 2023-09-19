Daniel Cormier issues apology to Raul Rosas Jr. following post-fight interview at Noche UFC: “I shouldn’t have done it”

By Susan Cox - September 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier has issued an apology to Raul Rosas Jr. following his post-fight interview at Noche UFC.

Daniel Cormier

Noche UFC took place last Saturday night, September 16th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1 MMA) faced Terrence Mitchell (14-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout. The result was a TKO victory for ‘El Nino Problema’ at 0:54 of Round 1 (see that here).

It was a big win for the 18-year-old Rosas Jr., who was coming off his first professional loss to Christian Rodriguez (9-1 MMA) this past April at UFC 287.

Following the impressive victory Rosas Jr. was interviewed by Daniel Cormier in the Octagon.

Raul Rosas Jr., UFC, UFC Noche, Results

While ‘DC’ praised Rosas Jr. on his win, he now believes he was wrong to bring up his previous loss to Rodriguez back in April.

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion reflected on his interview with Rosas Jr. saying:

“Raul Rosas Jr. came back from the first time he ever lost in his career and had one of the greatest performances. He destroyed Terrence Mitchell. It was phenomenal to see, because you never know how a kid at 18 years old will respond.”

Continuing Daniel Cormier said (h/t MMANews):

“That being said, I feel like I didn’t do him justice by bringing up the loss as the first question. I feel like I should have led with something better as opposed to how he got over the adversity. I should have been in there to uplift Raul Rosas Jr. I shouldn’t have brought up his loss. For that, my bad, I shouldn’t have done it. My apologies to Raul.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Noche UFC Raul Rosas Jr. UFC

