Video | Dillon Danis attempts to avoid being served legal papers from Logan Paul’s fiancé: “That’s not me”

By Susan Cox - September 19, 2023

In the news yet again, Dillon Danis is caught on video attempting to avoid being served legal papers from Logan Paul’s fiance.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are co-headlining the upcoming Misfits Boxing event on Saturday, October 14th in Manchester, UK.

Leading up to the boxing bout, Danis and Paul have been involved in a pre-fight press conference brawl as well as sharing words in a heated face-to-face interview.

Unfortunately for Danis, he’s perhaps taken things too far by to posting images and videos of Nina Agdal, Logan Paul’s fiance.  These social media posts have not been received well by Agdal, who in turn is suing Danis for harassment and humiliation. The 31 year old Danish model has also taking out a restraining order against the fighter.

TMZ obtained footage of a member of Agdal’s legal team attempting to service Danis with lawsuit papers. In the video, shared below, Danis declines accepting the papers and claims he is in fact not Dillon Danis:

“That’s not me.”

Danis, not backing down from antagonizing Agdal, took to ‘X’ with the following statement:

“Nina I can’t counter sue you. I wouldn’t get a buck out of ya ‘Cause you’re broke as f*ck, you suck, you’re a f*ckin’ joke!”

Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) last fought at Bellator 222 in 2019 where he defeated Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA). The 30-year-old will be making his boxing debut when he meets up with Logan Paul next month.

Logan Paul hasn’t fought since his exhibition match-up with Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Are you looking forward to seeing Danis and Paul battle it out in the ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Dillon Danis Logan Paul

Related

Jonathan Di Bella

Jonathan Di Bella receives encouraging words from boxing legend Paulie Malignaggi: “Keep up the great work, champ”

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2023
Adrien Broner
Boxing News

VIDEO | Former boxing champion Adrien Broner has meltdown over wrong McDonald's order

Josh Evanoff - September 15, 2023

Former boxing champion Adrien Broner is taking flack over a recent video from McDonald’s.

Derek Brunson
Jake Paul

Derek Brunson turns his attention to Jake Paul following UFC release

Susan Cox - September 15, 2023

Derek Brunson is turning his attention to Jake Paul following his UFC release.

Amir Khan
Eduard Folayang

Amir Khan promises to knock out Eduard Folayang in rematch: "I will get a finish by the second round"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 15, 2023

Amir Khan finds himself in a fortunate position to rewrite history on September 29.

Danielle Kelly Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Danielle Kelly slams Logan Paul for crossing the line with Dillon Danis

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 14, 2023

The feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis took a dark turn after the YouTube star made a classless remark about the latter’s deceased father – and Danielle Kelly wasn’t having any of it.

Tyson Fury, and Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury saddened by Mike Tyson coaching Francis Ngannou: "Should be in my corner, not the losing corner"

Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Kamaru Usman
Francis Ngannou

Kamaru Usman believes in Francis Ngannou's chances against Tyson Fury: "There's something about him"

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2023

Kamaru Usman believes that Francis Ngannou will be competitive against Tyson Fury in his boxing debut.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

WATCH | Dillon Danis and Logan Paul agree to bizarre bet ahead of their boxing match which includes being the Best Man at a wedding

Cole Shelton - September 12, 2023

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul agreed to a rather strange bet ahead of their boxing match on October 14.

Logan Paul
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul pokes fun at Dillon Danis over sparring video: "You box like you put together sentences"

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023

Logan Paul has trashed Dillon Danis over footage of a recent sparring session.

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

WATCH | Logan Paul and Dillon Danis shake hands on MMA rematch if 'El Jefe' doesn't pullout

Josh Evanoff - September 8, 2023

It appears that Logan Paul and Dillon Danis might make it to their boxing match after all.