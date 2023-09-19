Video | Dillon Danis attempts to avoid being served legal papers from Logan Paul’s fiancé: “That’s not me”

In the news yet again, Dillon Danis is caught on video attempting to avoid being served legal papers from Logan Paul’s fiance.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are co-headlining the upcoming Misfits Boxing event on Saturday, October 14th in Manchester, UK.

Leading up to the boxing bout, Danis and Paul have been involved in a pre-fight press conference brawl as well as sharing words in a heated face-to-face interview.

Unfortunately for Danis, he’s perhaps taken things too far by to posting images and videos of Nina Agdal, Logan Paul’s fiance. These social media posts have not been received well by Agdal, who in turn is suing Danis for harassment and humiliation. The 31 year old Danish model has also taking out a restraining order against the fighter.

TMZ obtained footage of a member of Agdal’s legal team attempting to service Danis with lawsuit papers. In the video, shared below, Danis declines accepting the papers and claims he is in fact not Dillon Danis:

They rlly tried serving Dillon Danis the lawsuit, and bro jus said “that’s not me” 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/TOhq9BmBam — Prabh Sandhu (@PrabhhSandhu) September 18, 2023

“That’s not me.”

Danis, not backing down from antagonizing Agdal, took to ‘X’ with the following statement:

“Nina I can’t counter sue you. I wouldn’t get a buck out of ya ‘Cause you’re broke as f*ck, you suck, you’re a f*ckin’ joke!”

Dillon Danis (2-0 MMA) last fought at Bellator 222 in 2019 where he defeated Max Humphrey (3-3 MMA). The 30-year-old will be making his boxing debut when he meets up with Logan Paul next month.

Logan Paul hasn’t fought since his exhibition match-up with Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Are you looking forward to seeing Danis and Paul battle it out in the ring?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!