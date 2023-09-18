Aljamain Sterling reacts to talk of Israel Adesanya possibly getting another immediate rematch: “How do you get it and I don’t?”

By Harry Kettle - September 18, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has questioned why he shouldn’t get a rematch for the title if Israel Adesanya manages to receive one.

Israel Adesanya, Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling

Following his shocking loss to Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya has been fairly quiet when it comes to talks of an immediate rematch. Nobody knows whether or not it’s going to happen, but the popular opinion is that Dana White would prefer to book that contest.

Aljamain Sterling, meanwhile, is coming off the back of a championship defeat of his own after he was knocked out by Sean O’Malley. Sterling also wants a chance to get his belt back, but it’s not clear as to whether or not that’ll actually happen.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY SHOOTS DOWN ALJAMAIN STERLING’S REQUEST FOR AN IMMEDIATE REMATCH: “IF IT WAS CLOSE, MAYBE”

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sterling made his case and compared his situation to Israel’s.

Sterling questions rematch logic

“Izzy, if they give you the title shot, brother, take that s*** and run. But what I’m saying it, how do you get it and I don’t? If the fans, Dana, whoever, if they can justify that to me, I’ll be like, ‘Alright, I can see your point.’ But I don’t see the point.”

“What are we talking about?” Sterling said. “You’re saying his reign was better than mine based on what? I’m giving you guys all these fights and how they played out, which one of these are the ones that stand out? [Paulo] Costa fight was crazy, that was a really good finish, and then the [Alex] Pereira fight, only because he lost and then he comes back in the second fight, and that was a great fight because of the anticipation.”

“I don’t want the fans to get this misconstrued,” Sterling said. “I don’t want the UFC brass to get this misconstrued. It’s a business. It’s the entertainment business. It’s not the merit business of No. 1 is supposed to fight No. 2. If it did, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation, but that’s not the case.

“This is all about the numbers. Izzy has done what he’s done in the past. He’s a huge figure. Look at his social media following versus Sean [O’Malley]. I just wish there was a little bit more consistency so we knew.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

