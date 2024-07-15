Fanmio issues response after Nate Diaz’s lawsuit, claims ex-UFC fighter was paid “seven figures”

By Cole Shelton - July 15, 2024

Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel responded to Nate Diaz’s lawsuit on Monday.

Nate Diaz

TMZ Sports first reported that Diaz and his team sued Fanmio after they didn’t get paid for his recent boxing match against Jorge Masvidal. Diaz claims fraud against Engel after guaranteeing a $10 million payday which Diaz has not been paid.

“Fanmio and Engel are now reneging on their written and oral promises and guarantees to pay $9 million owing to Diaz because they claim they are going to lose money on the event. In a flurry of desperate calls to Diaz’s representatives following the event, Engel despondently groveled that he was going to lose more money than he had anticipated on the event if he paid Diaz what he had promised and that his wife might divorce him because of the financial losses. Engel went so far as to threaten he might have to declare bankruptcy to avoid paying Diaz what he owed,” part of Diaz’s lawsuit said.

After the news of Nate Diaz’s lawsuit went public, Fanmio issued a statement in response saying they have paid Diaz over seven figures. Engel also says he looks forward to disputing the lawsuit.

“Nate Diaz has filed a frivolous lawsuit against Fanmio which claims that fraud and breach of contract were committed by Fanmio, yet neither has taken place. In fact, Diaz has already been paid seven figures in connection with the fight. I look forward to resolving this dispute through the appropriate process and am confident that justice will prevail. Making salacious and defamatory statements to the media in order to harm my family and I has only strengthened my resolve to ensure that the truth will triumph,” Fanmio’s Engel wrote in a press release.

In the boxing match, it was Nate Diaz who beat Jorge Masvidal by decision at the sold-out Honda Center in Anaheim, California. It served as a rematch of their UFC fight at UFC 244 which Masvidal won by TKO due to doctor stoppage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

