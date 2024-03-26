Sean O’Malley won’t speculate on UFC 299 PPV numbers: “Pretty much everyone I know illegally streams”

By Harry Kettle - March 26, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the upcoming reveal of the UFC 299 pay-per-view numbers.

Sean O'Malley

At UFC 299, Sean O’Malley secured one of the most impressive wins of his career. He successfully defended his belt, defeating Marlon Vera in a lopsided unanimous decision. It served as the main event of a card that, in more ways than one, was absolutely stacked.

Some felt as if the promotion stacked the card so much in order to give off the impression that ‘Suga’ is a big draw. Either way, though, the majority of fans are just happy that they got to see the chaos unfold on what was a great night in Miami.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley confirms he is fighting Merab Dvalishvili next: “Your wish is granted”

In terms of what’s next, O’Malley recently gave his thoughts on the upcoming release of the PPV numbers for the show.

O’Malley’s PPV numbers

“I still haven’t heard, officially, the pay-per-view numbers yet, but once I do, I’ll let you guys know,” O’Malley said. “I wonder if I’m allowed to, I’ll have to make sure and check.”

“Everyone I know streams it,” O’Malley said. “I don’t really know anybody, except for you [Welch], you buy it… Pretty much everyone I know illegally streams, it’s too easy, not that I know, but I’m assuming it’s too easy… I buy them because I would feel guilty not, you know what I mean? Especially being in my position.”

Quotes via MMA News

Whether you love him or you hate him, nobody can deny the impact O’Malley has had on this bantamweight division.

Are you expecting UFC 299 to have done big pay-per-view numbers? How important is that figure in the modern age of mixed martial arts? What should be next for Sean O’Malley? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

