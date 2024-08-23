Sean O’Malley explains why Merab Dvalishvili won’t be able to test his wrestling at UFC 306

By Cole Shelton - August 22, 2024

Sean O’Malley expects to knock Merab Dvalishvili out early at UFC 306 at The Sphere on September 14.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley is looking to defend his bantamweight title for the second time as he takes on Dvalishvili in a highly-anticipated bout. Heading into the fight, the game plan for Dvalishvili is clear as he will look to wrestle the champ early and often. However, Sean O’Malley doesn’t think the Georgian will have a chance to wrestle.

“No, I don’t think so, I don’t think he is going to test my wrestling. I don’t think he will be able to. Aljo I guess you could say tested my wrestling a little bit, had me up against the fence twice, didn’t take me down once. I feel like that was a huge win to answer questions about wrestling. ‘Chito’ didn’t even try to take me down once. So that was the cardio question. Never has been five rounds, can he do that? Did that, boom. I don’t think Merab is going to be the one to test my wrestling. I truly believe I will put his lights out very early,” Sean O’Malley said to ESPN.

Sean O’Malley is oozing with confidence going into his UFC 306 bantamweight title fight against Merab Dvalishvili. O’Malley believes the style matchup is good for him and he knows he will eventually find Dvalishvili’s chin.

“Styles, I know I can knock anybody out. I just believe he is going to. It only takes one mistake. Aljo made a mistake, got his lights put out. Chito, wasn’t able to put his lights out, very, very tough dude, but I was able to find his chin quite a bit. I believe if I find Merab’s chin the way I was finding Chito’s, the way I found Aljo’s chin, I’m going to get him out of there,” O’Malley said.

Sean O’Malley enters his UFC 306 fight as the betting underdog against Merab Dvalishvili.

