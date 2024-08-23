Shavkat Rakhmonov slams the idea of Kamaru Usman receiving the next UFC title shot at welterweight: “18-0 with 100% finishes or 0-3 in the last three fights”

By Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov has given his thoughts on Kamaru Usman possibly getting the next UFC welterweight title shot ahead of him.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results

As we know, Belal Muhammad is the UFC welterweight champion. He captured the belt following a one-sided demolition of none other than Leon Edwards. Now, many are left to wonder what’s going to be next for the new king of the division.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad confirms plans for UFC 310 return, eyeing Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov next

Muhammad himself has suggested that Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov will be next. On the one hand, Usman is a former champion, but has lost three in a row. Rakhmonov, on the other hand, is unbeaten, and many consider him to be the true number one contender.

The man himself recently made it crystal clear that he believes he should be next in line for a shot.

Rakhmonov shoots for Muhammad showdown

“18-0 with 100% finishes or 0-3 in the last three fights. I think there should be no question who fights next for the title [be quiet emoji]”.

Shavkat is easily one of the most exciting prospects in mixed martial arts today. He has been tipped for greatness ever since entering the division, and it seem as if many people don’t want to test the waters and fight him. That makes sense, given just how overwhelming he’s been against just about everyone who has dared to step in the cage to face him.

Usman getting another crack at the belt would certainly draw some eyes to UFC 310. In equal measure, it’s getting harder and harder to ignore the elephant in the room.

Do you believe that Shavkat Rakhmonov should get the next shot at the UFC welterweight championship? What argument could be made for Kamaru Usman to skip the line? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

