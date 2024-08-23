Shavkat Rakhmonov slams the idea of Kamaru Usman receiving the next UFC title shot at welterweight: “18-0 with 100% finishes or 0-3 in the last three fights”

Shavkat Rakhmonov has given his thoughts on Kamaru Usman possibly getting the next UFC welterweight title shot ahead of him.

As we know, Belal Muhammad is the UFC welterweight champion. He captured the belt following a one-sided demolition of none other than Leon Edwards. Now, many are left to wonder what’s going to be next for the new king of the division.

Muhammad himself has suggested that Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov will be next. On the one hand, Usman is a former champion, but has lost three in a row. Rakhmonov, on the other hand, is unbeaten, and many consider him to be the true number one contender.

The man himself recently made it crystal clear that he believes he should be next in line for a shot.