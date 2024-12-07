Sean O’Malley confirms he will be in attendance for UFC 311: “Need to see who I fight next”

By Harry Kettle - December 7, 2024

UFC star Sean O’Malley has confirmed that he will be in attendance for the blockbuster UFC 311 event next month.

Sean O'Malley

For many, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. He enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence in the UFC, capped off by him winning the UFC bantamweight championship by knocking out Aljamain Sterling. Following that, he went on to successfully defend the belt against long-time rival Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s recent callout of Petr Yan: “Merab is absolutely s***ing himself terrified of Umar”

However, in his latest outing, he lost the belt via decision against Merab Dvalishvili. Many have wanted to see an immediate rematch between the two but unfortunately for O’Malley, that hasn’t quite come to fruition.

With the title being on the line next month at UFC 311, it appears as if Sean has a plan for what his next move is.

O’Malley’s UFC 311 plan

A fan asked Sean “Hey champ you gonna be in LA for [UFC] 311?”. His reply was short and sweet: “Of course. Need to see who I fight next.”

He is, of course, referring to the co-main event of UFC 311 between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov. It hasn’t been guaranteed that he’ll get a crack at the winner but given his star power, as well as his run of form prior to losing to Merab, it feels like a good bet.

Whether you love him or you hate him, nobody can deny that O’Malley vs either of the men involved in that fight would make the UFC some serious money.

Do you believe Sean O’Malley deserves the next shot at the UFC bantamweight championship? Who is he more likely to face for the belt when the time comes? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

