Sean O’Malley confirms he will be in attendance for UFC 311: “Need to see who I fight next”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has confirmed that he will be in attendance for the blockbuster UFC 311 event next month.

For many, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. He enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence in the UFC, capped off by him winning the UFC bantamweight championship by knocking out Aljamain Sterling. Following that, he went on to successfully defend the belt against long-time rival Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

However, in his latest outing, he lost the belt via decision against Merab Dvalishvili. Many have wanted to see an immediate rematch between the two but unfortunately for O’Malley, that hasn’t quite come to fruition.

With the title being on the line next month at UFC 311, it appears as if Sean has a plan for what his next move is.