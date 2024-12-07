Joe Rogan names former UFC fighter he believes could have gone undefeated: “Probably nobody would’ve ever beaten him”

By Harry Kettle - December 7, 2024

Joe Rogan has named the former UFC fighter that he believes could’ve gone undefeated like Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Joe Rogan

In the last few decades, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has grown massively. In that time, we’ve seen some outstanding fighters come and go – but very few have ever gone unbeaten. Khabib Nurmagomedov is one that managed to do so, and Joe Rogan was there to see the evolution of his career on the big stage.

RELATED: Joe Rogan shares examples of “artistic” fighters in boxing and MMA: “If you watch it, it’s beautiful”

Rogan has also seen many other great fighters come through the door. Some are able to reach the very top, but even those that do have difficulty in maintaining an unbeaten record. After all, this is mixed martial arts we’re talking about here.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan named a fighter who he believes could’ve gone unbeaten if he’d kickstarted his career at a different time.

Rogan’s view on Romero

“He was 36 when he entered the UFC, already past his professional prime when he first started fighting in the UFC. If he had gotten into MMA when he was 20, probably nobody would’ve ever beaten him,” Rogan said of Romero.

“He’s the freak of all freaks. When it comes to athletic specimens, he’s a freak.”

“I don’t know if you can keep that kind of muscle mass, and have the kind of cardio that you need to throw yourself into the fire more,” Rogan claimed. “You have to know how much gas you have in the tank, and only he knows. And that style he has, it’s a style he has for someone that’s very explosive, it’s very smart…but you can’t just keep exploding.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Joe Rogan UFC

