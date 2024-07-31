Aljamain Sterling cautions Sean O’Malley’s coach after Merab Dvalishvili altercation

Aljamain Sterling reacts to Sean O’Malley/Merab Dvalishvili faceoff

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Sterling weighed in on the beef between him, Dvalishvili, and coach Tim Welch.

“I know O’Malley is sitting here, ‘I wish you would fight him, there’s weight classes for a reason,’ but if we want to speak facts, Tim Welch wishes he could do half of what Merab and I have accomplished,” Sterling said. “Wishes. So weight classes are not [all that matters]. There’s a skill difference between the three of us and I think he understands that. Whether it’s a street fight, cage fight, it doesn’t matter. I’m not even trying to take it there. Let’s just call it what it is. If you’re trying to sit there and say, ‘I wish you would see what will happen,’ OK. If your coach is really about that life, have him get froggy and leap. It’s that simple.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Sterling, Dvalishvili, O’Malley, and Welch exchanged social media threats earlier this year. During the exchanges, a street fight was proposed between Welch and Dvalishvili, although cooler heads ultimately prevailed.

Tensions are ramping up ahead of UFC 306, and Sterling will be a major part of Dvalishvili’s preparation for O’Malley. Welch and Sterling will likely come face-to-face soon, leading to a potential heated confrontation.