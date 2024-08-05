Jake Paul believes fight with Alex Pereira could sell 3 million pay-per-views: “This is a business at the end of the day”

Jake Paul believes a boxing match with UFC champion Alex Pereira could break records.

‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his return to the boxing ring last month in Florida. While Jake Paul was originally set to face Mike Tyson on July 20th, ‘Iron Mike’ was forced out due to health issues. As a result, the YouTuber-turned-boxer instead faced BKFC star Mike Perry. ‘Platinum’ was undefeated in the bare-knuckle ring heading into the matchup.

However, Mike Perry’s foray into professional boxing didn’t go well. The former UFC welterweight was knocked down three times, ultimately being handed a sixth-round stoppage loss. Following the victory, Jake Paul called for a fight against Alex Pereira. For his part, ‘Poatan’ is fresh off a second-round knockout victory over Jiri Prochazka in June.

The Brazilian has shown an interest in crossing over into the boxing ring in the past, and Jake Paul believes he would be a perfect opponent. Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, ‘The Problem Child’ once again called out Alex Pereira. However, Paul also stated his opinion that a fight with the Brazilian could sell upwards of three million pay-per-views.

RELATED: KSI PULLS OUT OF 2 VS. 1 BOXING MATCH AT MISFITS 17 DUE TO INJURY: “I WILL BE BACK SOON”

Jake Paul explains why the fight between him and Alex Pereira should happen: “If we’re gonna sell 2 million PPVs, this is a business at the end of the day… The PPV numbers in this industry are going down… if Pereira is selling like 500K PPV buys, and then this has a chance… pic.twitter.com/5DzmHbyaeS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 5, 2024

Jake Paul continues to call for boxing match with UFC champion Alex Pereira

As of now, the highest-selling professional boxing match was 2015’s ‘Fight of the Century’ between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. The two legends sold 4.6 million pay-per-view buys, barely beating out Conor McGregor’s bout against ‘Money’ in 2017. However, Jake Paul believes a fight with Alex Pereira could be in the same conversation as those fights.

“This is what I’m saying, I called him out and everyone’s like ‘Jake is crazy’ haha.” Jake Paul stated on the podcast, discussing a future boxing match with Alex Pereira. “I’m like, yo, what do you people want? You don’t think it will happen? [Full Send Podcast], you’re friends with Dana, tell Dana bro. But why [can’t it happen]?”

He continued, “If we’re going to sell two million pay-per-views, this is a business at the end of the day. I think they [care about that]. The pay-per-view numbers in this industry are going down, there’s too much illegal streaming. If Pereira is selling 500k pay-per-view buys, this has the chance to do two to three million, that’s basically six fights… I’m down.”

What do you make of these comments from Jake Paul? Do you want to see him fight Alex Pereira?