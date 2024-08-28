Sean O’Malley claps back at former opponent Aljamain Sterling: “I’m glad they gave me an easy fight to get the title”

By Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has hit out at Aljamain Sterling, the man he defeated to win the strap.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch

Last year, Sean O’Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling to capture the UFC bantamweight championship. It served as the culmination of an incredible rise to the top for ‘Suga’, who had worked incredibly hard to climb the ranks of the division. Sterling, meanwhile, did a solid job as champion before being dethroned.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling jabs Sean O’Malley after social media blowup with Conor McGregor

For whatever reason, though, the two have continued to go back and forth at one another in the last twelve months. They can’t seem to stop, especially as O’Malley prepares to defend his crown against Aljamain’s close friend Merab Dvalishvili.

Prior to that fight, Sterling has suggested Merab should’ve gotten the shot at Sean ahead of Marlon Vera. In a short and sweet response, the champ said the following.

O’Malley is worked up

“I’m glad they gave me an easy fight to get the title.”

Regardless of what you think of the champion, he certainly knows how to rile people up. A lot of fans felt as if Aljamain should’ve received a title rematch after losing the belt but instead, he opted to move up to featherweight. It’s not unthinkable that they could collide again in the future but in our view, they both have bigger things to focus on.

For O’Malley, he needs to ensure he’s as prepared as he’s ever been for Dvalishvili – a man who could serve as the toughest test of his career to date.

What do you make of this recent exchange? If you had to predict who is going to be the UFC bantamweight champion by this time next year, who would you back and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Dana White

Video | Dana White continues war of words with MMA media over Jon Jones current status: “He’s pound for pound the best fighter in the world and he’s the GOAT”

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024
Sean Strickland, Machine Gun Kelly
UFC

Sean Strickland responds to Machine Gun Kelly's hostile comments: "Go back to cutting yourself"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

It didn’t take long for former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland to explode at rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s scathing remarks about him.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Daniel Cormier explains the hidden intent behind Sean O'Malley's recent KO prediction

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

Daniel Cormier believes UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley’s prediction for his fight with Merab Dvalishvili is a possible attempt at mental warfare.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Tony Ferguson's only chance to beat him was by a "lucky punch"

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Tony Ferguson’s only path to beating him was by a lucky punch.

Daniel Cormier, Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Daniel Cormier responds to Joaquin Buckley's latest taunts: "My job is to tell the truth!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has responded to Joaquin Buckley’s recent invitation for a face-to-face conversation after their hostile online back-and-forths.

Bo Nickal and Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo explains why fighting Bo Nickal "wouldn't be good" for Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024
Demetrious Johnson, Belal Muhammad
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson responds to Belal Muhammad's harsh criticism of his MMA analysis: "I haven't seen you fight that much!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 27, 2024

Former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson has issued a detailed response to some of Belal Muhammad’s harsh rhetoric towards his fighting analysis.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Kamaru Usman

Shavkat Rakhmonov laughs off Kamaru Usman getting a title shot over him, sends message to Belal Muhammad: "Get ready!"

Josh Evanoff - August 27, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov believes it’s shameful that Kamaru Usman might fight Belal Muhammad.

Sean Strickland, Machine Gun Kelly
UFC

Machine Gun Kelly explodes on 'f*cking idiot' Sean Strickland over comments about previous run-in: "Shut the f*ck up"

Josh Evanoff - August 27, 2024

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has fired back at former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway vows to do something special against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308: "Wait until they get to see the outcome"

Cole Shelton - August 27, 2024

Max Holloway plans to do something special to become the featherweight champion again when he takes on Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.