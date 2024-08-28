Sean O’Malley claps back at former opponent Aljamain Sterling: “I’m glad they gave me an easy fight to get the title”
UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has hit out at Aljamain Sterling, the man he defeated to win the strap.
Last year, Sean O’Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling to capture the UFC bantamweight championship. It served as the culmination of an incredible rise to the top for ‘Suga’, who had worked incredibly hard to climb the ranks of the division. Sterling, meanwhile, did a solid job as champion before being dethroned.
For whatever reason, though, the two have continued to go back and forth at one another in the last twelve months. They can’t seem to stop, especially as O’Malley prepares to defend his crown against Aljamain’s close friend Merab Dvalishvili.
Prior to that fight, Sterling has suggested Merab should’ve gotten the shot at Sean ahead of Marlon Vera. In a short and sweet response, the champ said the following.
I’m glad they gave me an easy fight to get the title.
O’Malley is worked up
“I’m glad they gave me an easy fight to get the title.”
Regardless of what you think of the champion, he certainly knows how to rile people up. A lot of fans felt as if Aljamain should’ve received a title rematch after losing the belt but instead, he opted to move up to featherweight. It’s not unthinkable that they could collide again in the future but in our view, they both have bigger things to focus on.
For O’Malley, he needs to ensure he’s as prepared as he’s ever been for Dvalishvili – a man who could serve as the toughest test of his career to date.
What do you make of this recent exchange? If you had to predict who is going to be the UFC bantamweight champion by this time next year, who would you back and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
