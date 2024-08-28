Sean O’Malley claps back at former opponent Aljamain Sterling: “I’m glad they gave me an easy fight to get the title”

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has hit out at Aljamain Sterling, the man he defeated to win the strap.

Last year, Sean O’Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling to capture the UFC bantamweight championship. It served as the culmination of an incredible rise to the top for ‘Suga’, who had worked incredibly hard to climb the ranks of the division. Sterling, meanwhile, did a solid job as champion before being dethroned.

RELATED: Aljamain Sterling jabs Sean O’Malley after social media blowup with Conor McGregor

For whatever reason, though, the two have continued to go back and forth at one another in the last twelve months. They can’t seem to stop, especially as O’Malley prepares to defend his crown against Aljamain’s close friend Merab Dvalishvili.

Prior to that fight, Sterling has suggested Merab should’ve gotten the shot at Sean ahead of Marlon Vera. In a short and sweet response, the champ said the following.