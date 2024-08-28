Dana White reacts to footage of UFC 306 title challenger Merab Dvalishvili taking out his own stitches

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to Merab Dvalishvili taking out his own stitches ahead of UFC 306 next month.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili will finally get a crack at the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 306. The event, titled Noche UFC at the Sphere, will see Sean O’Malley defend his crown against the exciting Georgian. For many, there’s an argument to be made that this one is too close to call.

O’Malley has the advantage in the striking, but Dvalishvili has incredible cardio and wrestling. If he’s able to implement his game plan successfully, it could prove to be a long night for ‘Suga’ in Las Vegas. Of course, there are always setbacks in this game, as Merab came to learn when he suffered a cut in training just a few weeks out.

In addition to that, he reportedly did a skit of him taking out his own stitches. As you can imagine, Dana White wasn’t pleased.