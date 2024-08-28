Dana White reacts to footage of UFC 306 title challenger Merab Dvalishvili taking out his own stitches

By Harry Kettle - August 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has reacted to Merab Dvalishvili taking out his own stitches ahead of UFC 306 next month.

Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili will finally get a crack at the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 306. The event, titled Noche UFC at the Sphere, will see Sean O’Malley defend his crown against the exciting Georgian. For many, there’s an argument to be made that this one is too close to call.

RELATED: Dana White blasts Merab Dvalishvili for revealing pre-UFC 306 cut: “Our guys are so dumb!”

O’Malley has the advantage in the striking, but Dvalishvili has incredible cardio and wrestling. If he’s able to implement his game plan successfully, it could prove to be a long night for ‘Suga’ in Las Vegas. Of course, there are always setbacks in this game, as Merab came to learn when he suffered a cut in training just a few weeks out.

In addition to that, he reportedly did a skit of him taking out his own stitches. As you can imagine, Dana White wasn’t pleased.

White shows frustration at Dvalishvili

“Isn’t he awesome? I think he’s just f***ing with me now, to be honest with you.”

“Do what you want, do what you want. Did you ever see the scissors they take stitches out with? They’re tiny, and they have that thing on there so you don’t cut yourself. This dude had f***ing bush shears that he was using that you trim your f***ing bushes with. Whatever, good for him!”

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Dvalishvili isn’t afraid to make some noise.

Are you excited to see Merab Dvalishvili challenge for the UFC bantamweight championship? What are your expectations for the bout and do you believe he will get the job done? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

