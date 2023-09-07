Sean O’Malley claims he knocked out Merab Dvalishvili the same night he finished Aljamain Sterling: “They’re the same person”

Sean O’Malley has teased Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling as he continues to enjoy life as champion.

Last month, Sean O’Malley knocked out Aljamain Sterling to claim the UFC bantamweight championship. As you can imagine, this represented a seismic shift in the division, with ‘Suga’ taking over as the new king. Naturally, many other fighters in the top 10 have been calling for a showdown against the champ.

While Sterling is hungry for his rematch, the likes of Merab Dvalishvili and Marlon Vera are also in the mix, with O’Malley making it known that the latter is his preferred next opponent.

During a recent interview, however, Sean took the time to throw shade at both Dvalishvili and Sterling.