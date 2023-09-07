Sean O’Malley claims he knocked out Merab Dvalishvili the same night he finished Aljamain Sterling: “They’re the same person”
Sean O’Malley has teased Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling as he continues to enjoy life as champion.
Last month, Sean O’Malley knocked out Aljamain Sterling to claim the UFC bantamweight championship. As you can imagine, this represented a seismic shift in the division, with ‘Suga’ taking over as the new king. Naturally, many other fighters in the top 10 have been calling for a showdown against the champ.
RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY SIDES WITH ALJAMAIN STERLING AND MERAB DVALISHVILI, SAYS HE “WOULDN’T WANT TO FIGHT A TEAMMATE” EITHER
While Sterling is hungry for his rematch, the likes of Merab Dvalishvili and Marlon Vera are also in the mix, with O’Malley making it known that the latter is his preferred next opponent.
During a recent interview, however, Sean took the time to throw shade at both Dvalishvili and Sterling.
Sean O’Malley: I knocked out Merab August 19. The same night I knocked out Aljo. They're the same, they hold hands, they're the same person…
#TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/QSQObz1YJH
— Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 6, 2023
O’Malley’s state of the union
“I knocked out Merab [on] August 19th, the same night I knocked out Aljo. They’re the same, they hold hands, they’re the same person. I knocked them both out August 19th, so, we’ll see what happens. I called out the Chito fight before me versus Aljo, before Pedro versus Chito. I said hey, Chito goes out there and wins, I go out there and win, I’m fighting Chito for my first title defense, and that’s what happened. That’s what is going to happen next in my eyes. That’s what I want, but, at the end of the day, I’ll go out there and knock out whoever they put in front of me.”
You may not like him, but nobody can deny the impact O’Malley is going to have as champion.
Who do you want to see Suga take on next? Do you believe he will hold the belt for a long time? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aljamain Sterling Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC