Marlon Vera reacts after UFC champion Sean O’Malley calls out boxing star Gervonta Davis

By Harry Kettle - September 7, 2023

Marlon Vera has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley once again calling out Gervonta Davis for a superfight.

Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis

Last month, Sean O’Malley shocked the world by knocking out Aljamain Sterling to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. While some weren’t too surprised by the result, the manner of his victory was certainly memorable.

In the immediate aftermath, ‘Suga’ made it known that he’d be interested in having a boxing match against unbeaten star Gervonta Davis. In a recent interview, he explained why.

“We’re both undefeated boxers Ariel, it just makes sense. That’s what you do when you’re both undefeated boxers, you go out there and you see who is the best. Before that fight, I was calling out Ryan Garcia AND Gervonta Davis. Gervonta beat Ryan, and it’s just a fight I’d like in the future. I’m not calling for it next, I’m not saying it’s going to be next. I need to go out there and knock out my next guy, he needs to go out there and continue to build himself and then we can have a Conor/Floyd situation.

“I’m not as big as Conor right now and he’s not as big as Floyd, so I’m just planting the seed, letting it grow. I would love that fight, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.”

His MMA rival and former opponent Marlon Vera was then asked about his thoughts on the manner.

Vera responds to O’Malley’s push

“I don’t give a f***.”

“I mean, I wanna play tennis against Federer too, you know what I’m saying?”

Whatever happens, it’d be criminal if we don’t get to see O’Malley vs Vera 2 at some point in the future.

Do you want to see Sean O’Malley vs Gervonta Davis? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

