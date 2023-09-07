Marlon Vera has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley once again calling out Gervonta Davis for a superfight.

Last month, Sean O’Malley shocked the world by knocking out Aljamain Sterling to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. While some weren’t too surprised by the result, the manner of his victory was certainly memorable.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY RESPONDS AFTER GERVONTA DAVIS’ TRAINER CLAIMS ‘TANK’ WOULD FINISH HIM IN THE FIRST ROUND

In the immediate aftermath, ‘Suga’ made it known that he’d be interested in having a boxing match against unbeaten star Gervonta Davis. In a recent interview, he explained why.

“We’re both undefeated boxers Ariel, it just makes sense. That’s what you do when you’re both undefeated boxers, you go out there and you see who is the best. Before that fight, I was calling out Ryan Garcia AND Gervonta Davis. Gervonta beat Ryan, and it’s just a fight I’d like in the future. I’m not calling for it next, I’m not saying it’s going to be next. I need to go out there and knock out my next guy, he needs to go out there and continue to build himself and then we can have a Conor/Floyd situation.

“I’m not as big as Conor right now and he’s not as big as Floyd, so I’m just planting the seed, letting it grow. I would love that fight, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.”

His MMA rival and former opponent Marlon Vera was then asked about his thoughts on the manner.