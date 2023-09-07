Jonathan Di Bella expects “a bloody war” with Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 7, 2023

ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella can’t wait for his next assignment.

Jonathan Di Bella

The Canadian-Italian striker defends his belt against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The matchup goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 6, and airs live in U.S. primetime.

Di Bella returns to action after his World Title-clinching performance in October 2022. Now, he believes his bout against “Mini T” has all the ingredients for a wild, high-octane clash.

“They offered me the fight, and I accepted it right away. He’s an exciting fighter. He’s one of the best in the division,” Di Bella told ONEFC.com.

“Me and him are a match made well because we’re both going to be aggressive. We’re both going to war, and it’s going to be a really good fight.”

Di Bella acknowledges that his opponent is no pushover.

In fact, he is genuinely impressed by Williams’ physical prowess and durability. And he knows the Aussie feels this is a make-or-break moment in his career.

“I see a lot of things [about him]. I believe he has a great straight right hand. He has a lot of good calf kicks and good low kicks,” Di Bella continued.

“His aggressiveness, his toughness. He has a lot of things. I’m ready for all of them.”

Jonathan Di Bella ready to put on a show: “Fans should be excited”

Jonathan Di Bella is feeling the pressure that comes with defending a ONE World Title for the first time.

But he remains focused on putting on a show for the crowd in Bangkok and those watching around the world.

After all, Di Bella understands the responsibility that comes with being a champion. So, he’s determined to live up to the fans’ expectations.

“Knockouts come. You’ve just got to do your combinations and fight in the moment, and if it comes, it comes. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’ve just got to be exciting and give a good show,” he said.

“The fans should be excited for nonstop action. It’s going to be a barn burner. It’s going to be a great, great fight. Not only technique – I think it’s going to be a bloody war.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

