Sean O’Malley challenges Ilia Topuria to bet on their upcoming PPV numbers: “100k cash whoever’s PPV is bigger”

Sean O’Malley is challenging Ilia Topuria to bet on their upcoming PPV numbers.

The current UFC bantamweight champion, O’Malley (17-1 MMA) is preparing to defend his title in a rematch against Marlon Vera (23-8 MMA) at UFC 299 which takes place on Saturday, March 9th at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The 29-year-old most recently fought and defeated Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) via TKO in August of last year at UFC 292.

Vera, 31, has won 5 of his last 6 fights in the Octagon, most recently defeating Pedro Munhoz (20-8 MMA) at UFC 292. ‘Chito’ previously defeated Sean O’Malley in August of 2020 via first-round TKO.

It was Topuria who originally took to ‘X’ with the following message for ‘Suga’:

“I offered to fight you, but the UFC told me that you are only good for fighting in teenagers’ places, because that’s your only fan base. Our fight will never happen. After fighting Volk I will fight Conor. and you will come as a fan boy. After seeing your ppv numbers the only thing I can offer you is that you fight in the preliminaries of my card.”

Topuria was referencing low PPV numbers that we reportedly generated when Sean O’Malley fought Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

The undefeated 26-year-old Topuria (14-0 MMA) is preparing for a match of his own, he’s slated to get in the cage with Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) at UFC 298 in the main event featherweight title fight on Saturday, February 17th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Responding, Sean O’Malley offered up the following points to ‘El Matador’ on ‘X‘:

Couple things here.

1st. Teenagers places ? No understando

2nd. Let’s make a bet on PPV numbers.

100k cash whoever’s PPV is bigger. If you don’t have 100k that’s fine you can do 4 payments of 25k.

3rd. Conor doesn’t know who you are. https://t.co/V7e2gC7Q5D — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) January 4, 2024

“Couple things here.

1st. Teenagers places ? No understando

2nd. Let’s make a bet on PPV numbers. 100k cash whoever’s PPV is bigger. If you don’t have 100k that’s fine you can do 4 payments of 25k.

3rd. Conor doesn’t know who you are.”

So there you have it, Sean O’Malley wants to put money down on who will get the biggest PPV numbers – himself at UFC 299 or Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

Any predictions?

