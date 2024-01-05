Sean O’Malley challenges Ilia Topuria to bet on their upcoming PPV numbers: “100k cash whoever’s PPV is bigger”

By Susan Cox - January 5, 2024

Sean O’Malley is challenging Ilia Topuria to bet on their upcoming PPV numbers.

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley UFC

The current UFC bantamweight champion, O’Malley (17-1 MMA) is preparing to defend his title in a rematch against Marlon Vera (23-8 MMA) at UFC 299 which takes place on Saturday, March 9th at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The 29-year-old most recently fought and defeated Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) via TKO in August of last year at UFC 292.

Vera, 31, has won 5 of his last 6 fights in the Octagon, most recently defeating Pedro Munhoz (20-8 MMA) at UFC 292. ‘Chito’ previously defeated Sean O’Malley in August of 2020 via first-round TKO.

It was Topuria who originally took to ‘X’ with the following message for ‘Suga’:

“I offered to fight you, but the UFC told me that you are only good for fighting in teenagers’ places, because that’s your only fan base. Our fight will never happen. After fighting Volk I will fight Conor. and you will come as a fan boy. After seeing your ppv numbers the only thing I can offer you is that you fight in the preliminaries of my card.”

Topuria was referencing low PPV numbers that we reportedly generated when Sean O’Malley fought Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

The undefeated 26-year-old Topuria (14-0 MMA) is preparing for a match of his own, he’s slated to get in the cage with Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) at UFC 298 in the main event featherweight title fight on Saturday, February 17th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Responding, Sean O’Malley offered up the following points to ‘El Matador’ on ‘X‘:

“Couple things here.

1st. Teenagers places ? No understando

2nd. Let’s make a bet on PPV numbers. 100k cash whoever’s PPV is bigger. If you don’t have 100k that’s fine you can do 4 payments of 25k.

3rd. Conor doesn’t know who you are.”

So there you have it, Sean O’Malley wants to put money down on who will get the biggest PPV numbers – himself at UFC 299 or Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Sean Strickland, Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein, UFC, US President

Sean Strickland reacts after former US President Bill Clinton is named in new Jeffrey Epstein documents: “Bring back the rope”

Susan Cox - January 5, 2024
Ian Garry Sean Strickland
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reminds Sean Strickland why “all bets are off” in trash talk with Ian Machado Garry

Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has weighed in on Sean Strickland’s recent war of words with Ian Machado Garry.

Jorge Masvidal, Unretired, UFC
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen shuts down talks of Jorge Masvidal fighting Leon Edwards at UFC 300, names the only opponent ‘Gamebred’ will take

Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on who Jorge Masvidal could face at UFC 300.

Mayra Bueno Silva
Raquel Pennington

Mayra Bueno Silva shares honest take on upcoming UFC 297 title bout with Raquel Pennington: “Nobody wants to watch this fight”

Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024

Mayra Bueno Silva has given her honest take on her upcoming UFC 297 title showdown with Raquel Pennington.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 3 rumors swirl after ‘Stylebender’ shares photo of his updated physique

Harry Kettle - January 5, 2024

The rumor mill is in full swing after UFC star Israel Adesanya posted a photo of his new physique on social media.

Chris Weidman

Former champion Chris Weidman reportedly booked to return at UFC Atlantic City

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024
Sean O'Malley, UFC
UFC

Sean O'Malley details plan to finish this year as biggest star in sports: "I will be as big as Conor"

Josh Evanoff - January 4, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes that he will end this year as the biggest name in sports.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Current UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants his next fight to be for the undisputed title: “Come on”

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall appears to be frustrated with how the division is playing out.

Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria lays out plan to fight Conor McGregor after beating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298

Cole Shelton - January 4, 2024

Ilia Topuria is expecting to have a massive 2024.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo believes Belal Muhammad is at risk of losing the UFC 300 welterweight title fight to Jorge Masvidal

Susan Cox - January 4, 2024

Henry Cejudo believes Belal Muhammad is at risk of losing the UFC 300 welterweight title fight to Jorge Masvidal.